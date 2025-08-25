Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

There Were Earthbound “Cameos” In Kirby Air Riders Presentation

by

Did you catch it?

We’re all allowed to have fun, right? That is a cornerstone of our lives in a nutshell. Or, at least, it should be. As such, when you create something for yourself, you’re allowed to have certain references, cameos, and Easter Eggs within it, if you think you can get away with it without ruining what you’re doing. For example, Masahiro Sakurai is a guy who loves gaming history and isn’t afraid to show that off in various ways. Last week, he did the massive Kirby Air Riders Direct to help players learn what his newest creation would be like. However, at one key point in the presentation, he may have hidden a special Easter Egg that references his old workplace.

Specifically, when Sakurai showed off how the game could support 16 players in the City Trial mode, he put up an image of the sixteen characters and the names that would be “associated” with them. In that block of sixteen were the names Lucas, Jeff, Frank, and Paula. Why does this matter? Those are all names of characters from the Earthbound/Mother franchise! As other fans have noted, Hal Labs was one of the teams that helped create that franchise, and Sakurai himself may have worked on it in some fashion. Plus, this isn’t the first time that Sakurai has made references to the series, including putting both Ness and Lucas, the two main protagonists, into his fighting game.

Sakurai snuck Earthbound & Mother 3 references into the Kirby Air Riders Direct. During the online multiplayer segment he used these names: Paula, Jeff, Frank, and LucasI don't think that's a coincidence. automaton-media.com/en/news/kirb…

Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-08-23T10:35:08.898Z

To be clear, that doesn’t mean you should expect characters from that franchise to drop into Kirby Air Riders, as Sakurai has plenty of characters to pull from via Kirby’s universe without doing any kind of cross-promotion with other Nintendo series. That being said, it’s still a cool thing, and it’s nice to know that certain developers want the franchise to come back, too.

As for Kirby’s racing title, the game is set to be packed to the gills with things to do, including the aforementioned City Trial mode, which will be a unique free-for-all of sorts, and the main racing mode, where you’ll be able to customize the races for you and your friends to try and make the most competitive thing around. Plus, Sakurai himself teased at the end of the Direct that there would be more information about the game in the future, which may mean we’ll learn more during the next Nintendo Direct, whenever that may be.

And now, you shouldn’t expect a “certain announcement” about a certain RPG series there…don’t give yourselves false hope.

Recent Videos

Top 10 NEW Games of September 2025

Top 10 NEW Games of September 2025
Rainbow Six Siege X 2025 - Before You Buy

Rainbow Six Siege X 2025 - Before You Buy
10 BIG UNANNOUNCED Games You NEED TO KNOW

10 BIG UNANNOUNCED Games You NEED TO KNOW
10 Games Everyone Is CRYING OUT For A Release Date

10 Games Everyone Is CRYING OUT For A Release Date
PS5 PRICE INCREASE, SEKIRO RETURNS & MORE

PS5 PRICE INCREASE, SEKIRO RETURNS & MORE
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Before You Buy

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Before You Buy
What The HELL Is Going On With Call of Duty?

What The HELL Is Going On With Call of Duty?
20 BIG NEW REVEALS from Gamescom 2025

20 BIG NEW REVEALS from Gamescom 2025
10 Things To Get You BACK INTO SINGLE PLAYER GAMES

10 Things To Get You BACK INTO SINGLE PLAYER GAMES
Category: Tag: , , ,