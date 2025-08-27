PlayStation Ready, Set, Play Sale Promotion Is Now Live

Video games are expensive. It’s not a cheap hobby to get into, especially with this latest generation of console gaming. We’re seeing new AAA video games fetch as much as $80. Of course, there’s also speculation that the price could even increase later on. After all, how many posts have you seen online regarding what Grand Theft Auto VI will cost? That’s where promotions like this latest PlayStation sale come in handy.

There are always deals to be had if you look for them. PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC digital storefronts will give you a few promotions to check out. PlayStation, for instance, alerted fans yesterday that a new sale promotion would be rolling out today, which might entice you to check for some new games to pick up.

PlayStation Sale – Ready, Set, Play

The new PlayStation sale, dubbed “Ready, Set, Play,” has kicked off. It’s available right now and only for a limited time. Fortunately, the sale just started today, so you have some time to check through the deals and determine if you want to purchase a new game. We’ll list down some video game titles currently marked down below.

Cyberpunk 2077 $22.49

Hogwarts Legacy $11.99/13.99

Ready or Not $39.99

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered $39.99

Read Dead Redemption 2 $14.99

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle $55.99

No Man’s Sky $23.99

Star Wars Outlaws $31.49

Resident Evil 2 $9.99

The Forest $5.99

Dead Island 2 $14.99

Resident Evil 7 $7.99

Rise of the Ronin $39.89

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $7.99

Death Stranding Director’s Cut $19.99

Resident Evil 5 $4.99

RoboCop: Rogue City $14.99

Life is Strange: Double Exposure $24.99

Injustice 2 $4.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake $14.99

Hopefully, there’s something out of just that small list of highlights to capture your attention. Otherwise, there are numerous other video game titles to explore on the store page. You can find the sale right here.

As mentioned, this sale is currently ongoing for a limited time only. Players have until September 10, 2025, before the sale officially ends. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for other deals to keep track of, then check out our weekly video game deals page right here. This will help showcase some of the best sales currently available.