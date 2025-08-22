GTA Online Is Giving you $1M Just For Logging On

Grand Theft Auto fans are waiting patiently for the next major installment to be released into the marketplace. We know Grand Theft Auto VI is coming next year. However, to help tie you over until then, Rockstar Games is still providing players with content to enjoy through GTA Online. In fact, there’s a big reason why you should log into the game if you haven’t done so lately.

GTA Online has been printing money for Rockstar Games. It’s allowed the game to live likely well beyond what developers had planned. That’s also likely a reason why we didn’t see Grand Theft Auto V receive any DLC expansions for the single-player campaign. However, now Rockstar Games is returning the favor for players who have continued to pour their time into the online multiplayer experience.

GTA Online Offers Players $1M

GTA Online might be thrilling for players to log in casually, but you might soon find that your bank accounts need to be lined up. It’s not cheap getting everything you want in this virtual world. So rather than trying to earn money, some might look for shortcuts and pay for in-game currency.

Well, if that’s something you’ve been keen on, this latest $1M offer from Rockstar Games might be enticing. Likewise, it could entice you to log back online if you have been taking a break from GTA Online. Thanks to a new Newswire post, we’re finding out that this latest $1M is available for everyone.

There are no strings attached to get the in-game currency. This end-of-summer giveaway started up yesterday and will be available through September 17, 2025. All you have to do is log in and you’ll receive the bonus money within 72 hours. Meanwhile, for GTA+ members, you’ll get a total of $2M in your account.

This might be one of the last big hurrahs for the game. We know Grand Theft Auto VI is coming next year, and we’re eager to see what its online component might look like. But until then, you can continue to explore Los Santos and wreak havoc with your friends.