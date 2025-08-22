Battlefield 6 Had The Most Successful Beta In Franchise History

There are more than a few players ready for this game.

Battlefield 2042 was the last major release for the franchise, and it was clear fans were not all that impressed. That’s when developers really put their heads down and got to work on the next major installment, Battlefield 6. That game was something carefully crafted by multiple teams.

It was an all-hands-on-deck situation, which even involved some fans. Now their efforts look to be paying off so far. If you recall, the game just had a couple of open beta sessions that gave players a chance to try the game out. According to EA, that was the most successful beta in the entire franchise history.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Smashes Records

Battlefield 6 Beta was the most played Beta in Battlefield history. pic.twitter.com/K1aWel6PFG — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 21, 2025

Thanks to CharlieIntel on X, we’re finding this new graphic that was being shared around online. It looks like Battlefield 6’s open beta was the most successful in terms of active players in the franchise’s history. There’s even some statistical breakdowns if you’re keen on knowing the numbers.

Some of the notable details include 420,127,450 total matches played, 92,351,578 hours of gameplay, 4,928,771,770 enemies killed, and 30,936,675 friendlies revived. That’s quite an accomplishment, and it shows that fans are ready to dive into this game.

Again, the developers have been looking to bring out a far better experience for fans of the franchise. One way of doing this was by introducing the Battlefield Labs initiative. This was a series of closed beta tests throughout game development that allowed players to provide crucial feedback.

That’s not to say there’s nothing to improve on today. After the open beta, we recently reported that Battlefield 6 developers are making some adjustments to the movement system in the game. So, Call of Duty might have some real stiff competition with this new installment heading into the marketplace.

As it stands, Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10, 2025. When it does arrive in the marketplace, you’ll be able to pick up a copy for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.