Battlefield Studios Promises Changes To Movement In Battlefield 6 – But They’re “Far From Drastic”

In Florian we trust? Or should it be Zampella?

Battlefield Studios is promising some changes to movement in Battlefield 6 – but how much change is that exactly?

The Battlefield Comms Twitter account said this in their Open Beta Debrief:

Movement mechanics have been adjusted to create a more balanced and traditional Battlefield experience. Momentum, especially horizontal speed, carried from a slide into a jump has been reduced.

There is now a greater penalty for consecutive jumps, which lowers jump height when jumps are spammed.

Firing while jumping or sliding will result in increased inaccuracy.

These changes are designed to make sliding and jumping more situational, so they are no longer ideal options for engaging in gunfights, and will contribute to a gameplay pace that rewards skillful movement without becoming too fast or unpredictable.

Parachute physics have also been re-tuned, with reduced initial acceleration when opening the parachute for more controlled aerial movement.

Is Battlefield 6 Going To Be Drastically Different From The Beta?

Some fans shared their concerns about these changes to Florian Le Bihan. Florian is a principal game designer at EA DICE, but he originally played in esports team FNATIC.

Florian shared these assurances on Twitter:

It’s difficult to give a feel of what we’re doing through a blog post but the movement changes are far from drastic – they’re very localized adjustments to specific parts of movement where things _could_ get too extreme. We want to retain depth / skill expression with movement.

Movement is also getting more responsive in general in places that have felt a bit clunky before so there is a lot more that is getting quality improvements / polish in this same area 🙂

Is It OK To Field Back Into Battle Then?

Dexerto argued that these changes will be most felt by high level players. These players can exploit these mechanics to gain even higher advantages.

Subsequently, most players shouldn’t feel that it’s different. They should feel the added responsiveness and quality improvements that Florian promises.

It’s hard to say something like Florian does not know what most players would feel. He was originally on the other side, telling the devs what they want.

But beyond Florian, we have already seen EA’s multimillion dollar effort to reboot Battlefield . We have seen how it has drastically changed things for Battlefield 6 and the franchise as a whole. There’s reason to be hopeful that Battlefield Studios will get this right.