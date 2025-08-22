Halo Studios Hires John Williams As Their New Creative Director

Halo Studios, once known as 343 Industries, has been working on the next big game for the Halo franchise. While Halo Infinite was planned to be a long-lasting experience, it wasn’t the success that the development team had hoped for. Fans are also wondering what the studio will do next, as it does seem like their past attempts have only generated a mixed reception.

We don’t know what the studio is officially working on regarding the franchise. That will remain a mystery until the studio is ready to share it online. However, speculation continues to run rampant on what could be in development, including ideas such as a new mainline installment or even a multiplayer-focused gameplay experience.

Halo Studios Hires A New Creative Director

One source that has delivered news regarding the Halo franchise is Rebs Gaming. They have continued to post new videos of their discoveries, including an update that popped up yesterday. Rebs Gaming managed to uncover that Halo Studios had recently filled a Creative Director position with John Williams stepping up to lend a hand.

There have been some details that have come up from John, better known as JJ, Williams’ previous career in the industry. Some of the big franchises that they had a hand in included serving as the principal designer for Apex Legends and associate creative director for Call of Duty Warzone.

Those two games have sparked speculation among fans that a multiplayer-focused game is coming. If you recall, there have been some rumors circulating online that Project Ekur is being developed as a battle royale experience. That was actually a game project that was set to release as part of Halo Infinite before being scrapped.

Again, it’s all speculation right now. We don’t know what the future of Halo holds quite yet. Of course, some fans are hopeful that changes will come sooner rather than later. Likewise, with Microsoft’s push to bring games to more players regardless of their platform of choice, it will be interesting to see if Microsoft starts bringing past Halo games to consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.