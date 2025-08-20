Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Has Global Progression – But Was The Avalon “Endgame” Rumor Confirmed?

Activision is trying something new this year.

Activision has just confirmed a huge rumor about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Or did they?

What Was The Original “Avalon” Rumor?

Insider Gaming had a huge rumor last week about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s final map. In their words:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will integrate the campaign’s final mission into a 32-player multiplayer experience for the first time ever in the series.

According to sources who wished to remain anonymous as they couldn’t talk about the game’s plans, Black Ops 7’s hotly rumored ‘Avalon’ map, which was initially planned as a Battle Royale map, will be the title’s 12th and final mission in the Black Ops 7 campaign.

It’s said that although some POIs in Avalon will be present as a part of the game’s campaign (which can be played in up to 4-player co-op), the fully fledged map will be the game’s ‘final mission’.

What Did Activision Say?

Here’s what Activision said in their official blog post following the Gamescom Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 trailer:

Avalon Endgame: In the culmination of the Co-Op campaign, the developers are unleashing something bold: Endgame. This isn’t just a final mission.

Endgame the last part of the Campaign — a brand-new, replayable experience where you and your squad will need to survive overwhelming odds, adapt under pressure, and break the rules of what you thought a Black Ops Campaign could be.

Each run is a new step in your power journey as you wield the personalized abilities you’ve unlocked and face unexpected challenges. And here, all of Avalon opens up. This is your chance to explore the world beyond the mission.

As you see, Activision does not quite lay out all their cards here. But it does sound like what they say could fit what Insider Gaming was describing.

Activision Did Confirm Global Progression

Activision did confirm Insider Gaming’s claims about a unified progression system. Your XP, weapons, and upgrades will carry over between the story campaign, multiplayer, Zombies, and even Call of Duty: Warzone.

What’s more, Activision didn’t call it a story campaign, but a Co-op campaign. Treyarch’s vision is for players to always be playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 online.

It’s no surprise that the box art for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions states that an internet connection is required to play the game. Activision wants players to experience the story campaign in online multiplayer.

So it will be interesting to see what this game is like when it finally releases this November.