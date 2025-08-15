Rumor: Activision Has The Wildest Plans For Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7’s Ending

Activision apparently has some wild plans for the story ending of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

The Big Crazy Plan For Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

This supposedly has to do with their plans to bring together the game’s different modes. Whether you play the story campaign, Zombies, or multiplayer, you will earn one unified progress.

That means you can level up weapons, characters, and even the Battle Pass regardless of what parts of the game you are playing. To push that integration further, the story campaign also lets you play co-op for up to four players.

This all culminates in the big map Avalon. Avalon was originally rumored to be the game’s battle royale map. Avalon will be the 12th and final mission of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s story campaign. Up to 32 players can play online.

It Sounds Crazy…. And Intriguing

Insider Gaming’s sources did not divulge how this is all going to work out. If Activision is deliberately letting information slip to leakers as part of the game promotion, this one works.

We all see the hype that Battlefield 6 has successfully generated recently. While most gamers will see the open beta, the Battlefield Labs period also got some hardcore fans interested.

This Idea Also Plays To Microsoft’s Strengths

Activision probably did not build this game from the ground up for Microsoft. At the time they started work on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, they had not been acquired yet. Treyarch and Raven Software was probably also thinking about it before Microsoft even expressed interest.

But the ideas at play here do sync very well with where Microsoft is now. The company went beyond using Call of Duty to sell Xbox consoles. They’re also still selling it on PlayStation 5 and Steam, as well as their PC platforms. The games are also playable on various cloud gaming services, including xCloud.

This new Call of Duty would be reliant on having a huge player base that’s also connected. Microsoft is uniquely positioned today to get all those gamers from all these platforms to play together.

If Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 really is this sprawling online co-op adventure that brings together multiple game modes like this, Activision and Microsoft could be creating the next evolution in online shooters. Is this grand design strong enough to really compete with the likes of Fortnite and PUBG head-on? It certainly sounds like a strong answer to Battlefield’s grand return.