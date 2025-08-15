37 New Games Are Coming To Xbox Next Week

Following a Free Play Days event announcement Xbox has shared the lineup for the upcoming week and there are some pretty exciting games coming to the platform. A grand total of 37 games will be hitting the Xbox store over the course of the next week.

As shared by Xbox on their Xbox Wire news page. 37 games are going to be hitting the storefront over the next few days, from the 18th – 22nd of August to be exact. A few highlights are: Black Myth Wukong, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution and SF3RA.

18th of August

Delta Force

BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH

To Farm Lands

19th of August

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Astro Adventure: Core Hunt

Cubey: Hexfall

20th of August

Black Myth: Wukong

Acres

Beautiful Sakura: Football Club

City of Springs

CORE.SYS

CritterGarden

Golden Knight

Heart of Ice by Dave Morris

Shaman’s Mask of the Rune Magic

SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas

21st of August

Herdling

BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary

Discountry

Journey of Johann: Snowy Mountain

Grit and Valor – 1949

Knightica

Sengoku Dynasty

22nd of August

Antarctica 88: 4K Remaster

Blacky Blast

Calyssa

CybeRage

Fire & Water

Pocket Mini Golf 2

Recycling Center Simulator

SF3RA

Sewer Quest

Pets Hidden In The Office

WitchSpring R

US Conflict – Tank Battles

Reposition Defense

We Don’t Cry: Zombie Survival

Yesterday an Xbox FreePlayDays event was announced with three free games that are available all weekend. Two of them require an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The third game is free for all. If you’d like to find out more click here.