37 New Games Are Coming To Xbox Next Week

Following a Free Play Days event announcement Xbox has shared the lineup for the upcoming week and there are some pretty exciting games coming to the platform. A grand total of 37 games will be hitting the Xbox store over the course of the next week.
As shared by Xbox on their Xbox Wire news page. 37 games are going to be hitting the storefront over the next few days, from the 18th – 22nd of August to be exact. A few highlights are: Black Myth Wukong, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution and SF3RA.
18th of August
- Delta Force
- BrokenLore: DON’T WATCH
- To Farm Lands
19th of August
- Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
- Astro Adventure: Core Hunt
- Cubey: Hexfall
20th of August
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Acres
- Beautiful Sakura: Football Club
- City of Springs
- CORE.SYS
- CritterGarden
- Golden Knight
- Heart of Ice by Dave Morris
- Shaman’s Mask of the Rune Magic
- SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas
21st of August
- Herdling
- BOULDER DASH 40th Anniversary
- Discountry
- Journey of Johann: Snowy Mountain
- Grit and Valor – 1949
- Knightica
- Sengoku Dynasty
22nd of August
- Antarctica 88: 4K Remaster
- Blacky Blast
- Calyssa
- CybeRage
- Fire & Water
- Pocket Mini Golf 2
- Recycling Center Simulator
- SF3RA
- Sewer Quest
- Pets Hidden In The Office
- WitchSpring R
- US Conflict – Tank Battles
- Reposition Defense
- We Don’t Cry: Zombie Survival
Yesterday an Xbox FreePlayDays event was announced with three free games that are available all weekend. Two of them require an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The third game is free for all. If you’d like to find out more click here.