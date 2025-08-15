Rumor: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s Release Details Leaked

Call of Duty is the most leaked game of all time.

The details of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s launch has apparently leaked.

Dealabs writer billbil-kun corroborates The Ghost Of Hope’s claim that the game is launching on November 14. They also have new details.

Call Of Duty: Blacks Ops 7 Is Really Releasing On Xbox

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will get complete copies of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in physical discs. This seems to be a complete 180 on Microsoft’s part. Other upcoming Microsoft games, The Outer Worlds 2 and Ninja Gaiden 4, did not get physical releases complete on disc.

Of course, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will also get physical released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Why Did They Get Physical?

It isn’t clear why Microsoft decided to go physical on Xbox once again. They already know that a large number of Call of Duty players are not playing on physical for one reason or another.

While the advocacy for physical games is vocal online, Microsoft and other game companies know digital is king. With that said, there are a few possible reasons to explain this.

Microsoft could have simply listened to the physical games advocacy. Maybe they see this as a way to help fix Xbox’s battered reputation.

It’s hard to ignore that Sony continues to get praise for having games available on physical. Sony did maintain that policy even if they also get most revenue on digital sales. Microsoft may also be looking at how they compare to Sony in this regard.

One could also theorize that Microsoft is confident that Call of Duty in particular is worth releasing on physical. They could see an opportunity to entice new gamers used to Fortnite and Genshin Impact to physical games.

But They’re Not Ready To Switch Up… Yet

Billbil-kun also claims that there will not be a Switch 2 version at launch. Their claim does not rule out the possibility of a Switch 2 version completely, but Nintendo may be missing out again for another year.

Microsoft signed a deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games on their platforms in 2023. Activision said they were committed to honoring this deal two months ago.

Nintendo definitely knows they’re missing out every year they don’t get a Call of Duty game. But there may simply be no way to avoid this.

Apparently there is a backlog for Switch 2 dev kits. Activision did get some dev kits to bring Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 to the Switch 2.

Still, there may not be enough to go around to get Call of Duty devs ready to make ports on the Switch 2 yet.

This issue will be sorted out in time. But Microsoft knows they’re also missing out on the Switch 2’s immediately sizable fanbase. These player already have native versions of Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Year after year, Call of Duty is the most leaked game of all time. But we’ll still have to wait and see how much of these rumors are true.