Rumor: There Is A Performance Gap Between Switch 2 Game Cards Vs. Internal Storage

This new discovery could explain why both Virtual Game Cards and Game-Key Cards exist.

Nintendo Patents Watch revealed their latest findings on Bluesky:

I noticed one thing in the Switch 2 Game Card patents (see last thread), but wanted to verify it first. After consulting with someone knowing more than I, it’s confirmed that:

• Game Card 2 communicates with SoC via eMMC standard

• eMMC’s max data transfer rate, hence the Card too, is 400MB/s

• GC 1 uses a proprietary standard

• A converter in the console converts it to eMMC, before passing on to SoC

• eMMC is faster and more power efficient than this proprietary standard

The info above matches those user speed tests showing NS2 storage (UFS 3.1) > microSD Express Card > GC 2 > GC 1.

This also means that if a title truly demands >400MB/s data rate, it cannot use Game Card 2 but requires downloading to the internal storage or a microSD Express Card.

The scenario should be exceedingly rare though. Cyberpunk 2077 runs fine from a Game Card 2.

What Does It All Mean?

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S both use SSDs as their internal storage. Many PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games on disc are installer discs to put the game into the SSD. This is because the speed of lasers reading data off a disc is now slower than running them on an SSD.

If this information is correct, Nintendo has a similar issue. The Switch 2 Game Cards also cannot run games as quickly as if they are on internal memory. This also adds a wrinkle to everything we’ve heard about and speculated about the console.

The Ramifications If This Is True

This could explain the shift from Micro SD to Micro SD Express. Micro SD Express cards run on a PCIe 3.0 NVMe interface. They can run closer to SSD speeds.

This could also explain the Virtual Game Card program. Nintendo’s program seemed to be to helping gamers manage their digital games. But they also already knew the same gamers would want to install some games internally.

Most importantly, this could explain Game-Key Cards. Nintendo already knew 3rd parties would not be happy with the performance that Switch 2 Game Cards would offer. With Game-Key Cards, they could sell a game on retail that would still have the best performance possible.

Of course, this throws another wrench into all the discourse surrounding physical games and game ownership. Will gamers still want all their games complete in Game Cards, if they won’t run as well?

This seems to be an issue for the Switch 2 community to figure out together. But this is definitely a situation Switch 2 owners need to learn about far and wide.