Lego Voyagers – A New Video Game Built By Lego’s Toymakers – Is Shipping This September

This could be the start of something special.

Lego has revealed a new cozy video game that could reflect bigger ambitions.

Introducing Lego Voyagers

Lego Voyagers is a new co-op puzzle game developed by Light Brick Studios and published by Annapurna Interactive. Annapurna provided this description:

From the makers of LEGO Builder’s Journey comes a new two-player cooperative adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected.

Experience what it feels like to be a LEGO brick. Tumble, jump, snap together, and build your way through rich brick worlds.

Unravel a poetic, non-verbal narrative, set in beautiful brick built environments, supported by an atmospheric soundtrack.

Cooperatively solve the game’s many challenges and discover how two bricks are better than one. Play locally on the same screen, or online.

Invite a friend to join your adventure for free with the Friend’s Pass. As long as one of you owns LEGO Voyagers, you can both play the full co-op experience together

Lego Voyagers is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Steam and Epic Game Store. It is releasing on September 15, 2025.

What’s The Big Deal With This Brick Game?

Light Brick Studio is often listed as an independent game studio. The truth is it’s owned by Lego Group.

Lego revealed last March that they would start making their own Lego video games. Lego continues to license their games to developers and publishers like Take-Two, Traveler’s Tales, and Epic Games. But Lego now sees video games as a strong new industry to get into themselves.

What’s Lego’s Play?

Lego joins Hasbro as a toy company that’s getting into video games. This kind of mirrors the arc of Nintendo, who shifted from making playing cards to children’s toys to video games. But there are also other companies, like Bandai Namco, that run multiple businesses, including both toys for kids, collectibles for adults, and video games.

Lego and Hasbro could be making their own video games just to get a bigger slice of the pie. Lego may have also chosen this direction after seeing what happened to Traveler’s Tales.

A Different Kind Of Lego Video Game

Light Brick Studios has come up with a completely different gameplay design than Traveler’s Tales for their games. As Lego Thinkers, they brought their experience as actual toymakers to recreate how it feels to play with Lego bricks in a video game.

That’s what makes Lego Voyager special, like Lego Builder’s Journey before it. And it hints at a future Lego video game franchise which is designed just like Lego toys themselves.

You can watch the Lego Voyager release date trailer below.