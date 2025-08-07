Sony CFO Admits Live Service Gaming Is Not Going Smoothly

There’s been a push from a few companies to see a good stake in live service gaming. Sony, for instance, has been making efforts in that realm of gaming. However, it hasn’t been the most successful endeavor of theirs. That hasn’t persuaded the company to make drastic changes to abandon the idea of providing live service titles.

Instead, they are learning from their mistakes and will continue to work towards making some thrilling video game experiences to retain players. It’s also about the benjamin as the folks at Sony are keen on making some nice profits to help keep their pockets lined. Recently, the CFO of Sony brought up the live service venture in the company’s recent financial results.

Sony Live Service Gaming Hasn’t Been Smooth Sailing

Thanks to the folks over at VGC, we’re finding out that an investor raised a question about live service gaming. This was during the recent financial results where the CFO of Sony, Lin Tao, noted that they have had a few less-than-stellar headlines surface online. We all recall the horrible disaster that Concord became at launch.

Lin noted that this game was shut down and their plans for Marathon were recently delayed. However, that’s not to say they don’t have some successful offerings. The CFO noted that they have Helldivers 2, MLB The Show, Gran Turismo 7, and Destiny 2 for live service games. They have also been profitable enough to account for 40% of first-party software revenue for the past quarter.

Of course, Lin did note that this hasn’t been smooth in terms of transformation. However, they are looking at the future and learning lessons from their past mistakes. That, in their minds, will hopefully be enough to catch lightning in a bottle with a new mega hit live service game to keep players engaged.

Only time will tell if they are successful. It might also mean ensuring that these live service games are available on rival platforms. After all, Sony just recently unveiled that Helldivers 2 is finally coming to the Xbox Series X/S platform this month.