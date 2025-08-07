Gameranx

Xbox Design Lab Is Officially Back Online

Get your new official custom controllers.

If you have been missing the Xbox Design Lab, then we have good news! The service is back in action after Microsoft previously took it down. This came out of nowhere, and we’re sure that there are more than a few Xbox fans who are eager to start designing their controllers.

For those who might not be familiar with the service, it’s something offered directly from Microsoft. This allowed consumers to make a wide variety of customization options for the different Xbox controllers. So, if you were fond of having something unique and that stood out, this might have been more than worth investing in. However, as mentioned, Microsoft previously pulled the service offline.

Xbox Design Lab Is Back

If you don’t recall, it was initially pulled offline for Microsoft to adjust the payment processor. That took quite a long time, and it left some fans wondering if it would ever make a return. Fortunately, it’s back in action as Xbox took to X and revealed that the service is available in a new trailer. Those of you interested in seeing the marketing footage for the service can find it posted above.

Again, this is all about customizing the different Xbox controllers to your liking. Consumers can make adjustments to varying colors across the base, bumpers, triggers, D-pad, thumbsticks, the various face buttons, and even add an engraving on the back. It’s all about creating the controller that you would like to use.

Likewise, you can customize the standard Xbox Wireless Controller along with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. It’s also worth pointing out that there are two design collections available right now based on two particular franchises. Players can get some custom controllers designed around Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, along with one centered around Fallout.

However, if you would rather design your controller, then you can do so right now. All you have to do is visit the Xbox Design Labs page right here and get creating.

