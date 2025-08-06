Gears of War: Reloaded File Size Revealed

Gears of War fans were surprised to see a remaster of the original Gears of War game. Microsoft took to the Xbox Wire and unveiled that the game was in the works for a release this summer. Now, we’re finding out just how much storage space we’ll need to run the game.

Gears of War: Reloaded is said to be a faithfully remastered and optimized version of the game. When it releases, you should get the thrill of enjoying the first outing as Marcus Fenix as he battles the Locust Horde. However, if you were wondering just how much storage space you’ll need for the game, we officially know the file size for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. As a result, we have a good idea of how much storage space PlayStation 5 players will need.

Gears of War: Reloaded File Size

Thanks to Insider Gaming, which credits the Xbox app, we know that the Gears of War: Reloaded version of the game on Xbox Series X/S platforms will require 68.7 GB of storage space. Meanwhile, those on the PC platform will need slightly more at 70.3 GB. Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 version of the game, at the time of writing, doesn’t have a file size unveiled quite yet. That said, we imagine it will be around the same size.

This is going to be a big release, especially for PlayStation 5 players. Those of you who haven’t played the game or own an Xbox platform can finally take part in the gameplay experience. Likewise, you’ll get all the added benefits such as 4K resolution and 120 FPS.

Furthermore, players will get a nice refresher of the game’s initial storyline before Gears of War: E-Day launches. As for Gears of War: Reloaded, the game is set to launch on August 26, 2025. When it launches, you’ll be able to pick up a copy of the game for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.