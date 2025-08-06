Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Grand Theft Auto 6 Might Be Missing A Fan-Favorite Actor

by

Here’s what they recently had to say.

There is a massive amount of hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6. The video game is undoubtedly going to be the biggest video game release of 2026 and will generate an obscene amount of money. However, despite the amount of hype generated around this game, there’s a ton we are completely clueless about.

Rockstar Games is still chipping away at the title and is keeping things quiet. We’re only getting small snippets of content right now in the form of two trailers. We also saw some character breakdowns to help flesh out some of the individuals we’ll meet during our time in Vice City. But one actor who might not be taking part this time around is Lazlow Jones.

This actor has been attached to Rockstar Games for a long time. They have been involved with Grand Theft Auto games since Grand Theft Auto 3. Throughout the years, we’ve seen Lazlow take on different characters, such as DJs for radio stations.

Lazlow Bowed Out of Rockstar Games

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’ve learned that Lazlow Jones was interviewed on Nerd Reactor. During the conversation, Lazlow doubted that he would be in the game as he left in 2020. So, it does sound like maybe some recordings were made, but it’s possible that since then, he might have been scrapped entirely from the game.

Of course, even if he does show up in the game, he’s likely not saying anything to avoid Rockstar Games’ wrath for revealing anything. After all, it wasn’t long ago that a different company threatened legal action against an actor for a small tease on a future game project.

With that said, Lazlow hasn’t retired. Instead, in 2020, they decided to join Rockstar Games Dan Houser when he left to open up Absurd Ventures. At the moment, we’re still waiting on the studio’s first video game, though they have since released different projects in the past year, including podcasts and novels.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6, we’re still left with a release date of May 26, 2026. If there are no delay announcements, we’ll get the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Recent Videos

20 BRAND NEW Games That Just Got ANNOUNCED

20 BRAND NEW Games That Just Got ANNOUNCED
20 Games Where Being Evil Is Ridiculously Fun

20 Games Where Being Evil Is Ridiculously Fun
Why The Hell Do AAA Games LOOK & FEEL The SAME?

Why The Hell Do AAA Games LOOK & FEEL The SAME?
10 COPYCAT Steam Games That Are Simply RIDICULOUS

10 COPYCAT Steam Games That Are Simply RIDICULOUS
WARNER BROS DOESN'T LEARN, 7 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

WARNER BROS DOESN'T LEARN, 7 NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
15 Game Franchises That Are FINALLY COMING BACK

15 Game Franchises That Are FINALLY COMING BACK
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of July 2025

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of July 2025
Top 20 NEW Coop Games of 2025

Top 20 NEW Coop Games of 2025
10 Upcoming Games With OUTRAGEOUS Gameplay Mechanics

10 Upcoming Games With OUTRAGEOUS Gameplay Mechanics
Category: Tag: , , ,