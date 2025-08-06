Grand Theft Auto 6 Might Be Missing A Fan-Favorite Actor

There is a massive amount of hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6. The video game is undoubtedly going to be the biggest video game release of 2026 and will generate an obscene amount of money. However, despite the amount of hype generated around this game, there’s a ton we are completely clueless about.

Rockstar Games is still chipping away at the title and is keeping things quiet. We’re only getting small snippets of content right now in the form of two trailers. We also saw some character breakdowns to help flesh out some of the individuals we’ll meet during our time in Vice City. But one actor who might not be taking part this time around is Lazlow Jones.

This actor has been attached to Rockstar Games for a long time. They have been involved with Grand Theft Auto games since Grand Theft Auto 3. Throughout the years, we’ve seen Lazlow take on different characters, such as DJs for radio stations.

Lazlow Bowed Out of Rockstar Games

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’ve learned that Lazlow Jones was interviewed on Nerd Reactor. During the conversation, Lazlow doubted that he would be in the game as he left in 2020. So, it does sound like maybe some recordings were made, but it’s possible that since then, he might have been scrapped entirely from the game.

Of course, even if he does show up in the game, he’s likely not saying anything to avoid Rockstar Games’ wrath for revealing anything. After all, it wasn’t long ago that a different company threatened legal action against an actor for a small tease on a future game project.

With that said, Lazlow hasn’t retired. Instead, in 2020, they decided to join Rockstar Games Dan Houser when he left to open up Absurd Ventures. At the moment, we’re still waiting on the studio’s first video game, though they have since released different projects in the past year, including podcasts and novels.

As for Grand Theft Auto 6, we’re still left with a release date of May 26, 2026. If there are no delay announcements, we’ll get the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.