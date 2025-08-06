Concord’s ProbablyMonsters Returns To Publish A New Switch Game, Storm Lancers

It’s not how we expected ProbablyMonsters to come back, but sure. Why not?

ProbablyMonsters is back in an unexpected role; as a new game publisher.

Who Are ProbablyMonsters?

ProbablyMonsters originally called themselves a game incubator. This means they don’t really make games or publish them. Instead, they ‘incubate’ games, or find pitches for new games

ProbablyMonsters finds studios to work on these new game ideas, or studios that are working on games but are just starting out. They give these studios mentorship and assistance to get them off the ground. They then find game publishers who can take over the game and studio afterwards.

ProbablyMonsters’ Biggest Success Is Also Their Biggest Failure

ProbablyMonsters’ most famous project is Concord, developed by Firewalk Studios. Concord and Firewalk Studios were bought by Sony to make their live service shooter a lynchpin for PlayStation. Concord was a massive critical and commercial failure, shut down after only two weeks.

Gamers still debate about the rumors surrounding Concord to this day. However, it’s a matter of public record that ProbablyMonsters had a huge role in Concord’s creation. It remains their most famous game, for better or worse.

ProbablyMonsters After The End Of Concord

ProbablyMonsters held a round of layoffs last February, after an extended period where they were not able to successfully incubate and/or sell any new games. In October 2024, they cancelled Battle Barge, their most promising project after Concord. They also laid off at least 50 employees from the studio making the game.

ProbablyMonsters’ Surprising Comeback

Half a year later, ProbablyMonsters has surprised everyone with their return. And this time, they have become a publisher, with their latest announced title, Storm Lancers.

They gave this description for Storm Lancers:

You and your friend just crash-landed on an alien planet harboring a secret source of powerful magic. All of reality is on the verge of collapse, and two magical creatures have chosen you as their heroes. To save the planet, you’ll fight, die, and bond with the Stormhearts to rise again — stronger, fiercer, and unstoppable.

Designed for couch co-op, Storm Lancers is a fast-paced rogue-like, where every run means dodging death, overcoming enemies, and mastering powerful skills. The battle is on, so team up for survival.

Storm Lancers is coming to the Switch, but ProbablyMonsters did not mention other platforms or a release date. We can only assume that there’s a team inside ProbablyMonsters making the game and could be spun off to be its own studio soon.

As unlikely as this comeback is, Storm Lancers could also be in this week’s Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase. We would not mind being pleasantly surprised if they did.

You can watch the official Storm Lancers announcement trailer below.