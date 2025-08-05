Larian Studios Head Teases That Team’s Next Game Will Be “Worth It.”

When a developer comes out and drops a game that is so unexpectedly good that it almost blows up the gaming community as a whole with its quality, the next question is, “What are they going to do next? For Larian Studios, they had already been a dominant RPG maker, with several titles under their belt, and even a successful Kickstarter to help ensure their games could be made. However, once Baldur’s Gate 3 was made, the team’s fame and success went to a whole new stratosphere. They took the time to make the game superb and ensured that fans were enjoying it long before its main release happened.

Many were heartbroken that Larian Studios wouldn’t make a 4th game in the series to try and top all they had done, but the team’s leader, Swen Vincke, made it clear that they had to move on to do something that they really wanted to do. Fast forward to now, and the team’s Game of the Year-winning title celebrated two years of full-on release, and Swen went to Twitter to tease what’s coming next:

“Crazy to think it’s only been two years. It’s truly been life changing. Probably worth writing about one day. But I can spoil the biggest takeaway. BG3 was what allowed us to do our next crazy thing. How that will pan out is anyone’s guess but I can assure you we’re working hard to ensure you’ll have plenty of fun. Like really – loads of it. In a surprising way. And I can’t wait to show you. But you’ll need to be patient / we’ll need a bit of time to make it all work. It’ll be worth it though.”

Typically, fans can roll their eyes at such statements, as we’ve all heard the “many lines” from teams like Larian who promise their next game “will be the best thing ever,” and then it doesn’t really pan out that way. However, with Larian, there is a difference, and that difference is Swen Vincke.

This is a man who has made it clear that he doesn’t want his crew to follow the “typical mold” that other developers have gone down. He’s focused on making the best game possible, while also making ones that his crew wants to play and that gamers will truly and completely enjoy. He refused to sacrifice quality in the name of money/profit, and has called out developers and publishers who have done that in the past.

So, while we can’t say that Larian’s next game will be “life-changing” like its previous one was, we’re fine in saying it has a shot to be!