Apex Legends Can Run up To 60 FPS On Switch 2

Respawn got a head start to make their game shine on the Switch 2.

Respawn Entertainment has shared more details about Apex Legends for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Starting Over

There’s a new version of Apex Legends for the Switch 2. If you already play it on the original Switch, you must choose to stay there, or migrate to the new console.

If you log on in the Switch, you’ll be redirected to the eShop for the Switch 2 version. If you do migrate, you’ll have to delete the Switch version completely.

The Big Performance Boost

We’ll quote Respawn directly here:

Enjoy up to 60 FPS, depending on monitor/hardware capability and compatibility (1920×1080 docked, 1792×1008 undocked)

Clearly, Respawn was among those chosen to get the first batch of Switch 2 dev kits. Digital Extreme didn’t get the same opportunity for their live service title, Warframe. In time, we expect even more Switch 2 games to optimize performance to 60 FPS on the console.

A Big Bonus For Signing In

Finally, Respawn promises a sign in bonus for their Nintendo fans. If you log into your Apex Legends account before September 16, 2025, you can get the P.A.T.H. Pathfinder Skin.

You can earn the skin on either the Switch or the Switch 2. You will need to have an EA account and update your game to the latest batch. It’s also only one skin per account.

Apex Legends’ Future On Nintendo

EA has seen months of lower metrics and revenue for Apex Legends in general. The Switch 2 should give the game an uptick in players, as part of the hype for the console’s launch.

We’ll have to see in a few months if the Switch 2 has a substantial effect on people’s gaming habits. That will affect not just Apex Legends, but other live service games, and any games published on the console in general.

These hopes are not just about making Nintendo a successful company with its new platform. The wave of video game industry layoffs and studio closures is now in its third year.

We do want to see the Switch 2 bring an end to that. We should not need to wait for Sony’s and Microsoft’s 10th generation consoles, because how much more should the industry lose? For now, Apex Legends is getting a fresh start on the Switch 2.