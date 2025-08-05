DICE Producer Went Back To Battlefield: Bad Company 2’s “Excellence” For Battlefield 6

Why even bring this game up when you know people can’t go back to play it.

Another DICE producer got to talk to the public about Battlefield 6 again. This time, though, he brought up an old favorite. It also happens to be a sore spot with fans.

DICE lead multiplayer producer Jeremy Chubb talked about 2010’s Battlefield: Bad Company 2 in an interview with PC Gamer. Chubb said this:

When you look for excellence in our legacy, [Bad Company 2] is where you find it.

That game particularly delivered on a level of fidelity and a sort of intimate destructive experience. Blasting out a single wall, bringing down a partial building, or entire buildings. It was comprehensive, and it felt like the identity of that game more than anything else.

We know that was kind of missing from our last game, and we really wanted to go back to that.

What Is Battlefield: Bad Company 2?

This sequel to Battlefield: Bad Company released on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows. An expansion, Battlefield: Bad Company 2: Vietnam, released later in the same year. Both games follow the exploits of Bad Company, a US squad fighting Russian forces after the Cold War. They also featured extensive multiplayer modes and competed head-to-head with Call of Duty.

What Is So Special About Battlefield: Bad Company 2?

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 own fans have a hard time describing why it’s so popular and beloved. It does not have an innovation that became standard in FPS games moving forward. It also isn’t particularly better than its direct competition, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Aristotle’s axiom the whole is greater than the sum of its parts applies to Battlefield: Bad Company 2. DICE struck a balance in each player class’ strengths and weaknesses, game modes, weapons, vehicles, maps, etc., that simply turned out to be highly enjoyable.

At the same time, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 has a strange reputation. Many fans would not want DICE or Battlefield Studios to try to make a Battlefield: Bad Company 3. They believe DICE didn’t understand themselves how they struck gold with it. They point to the games that came after it as proof that they didn’t quite understand.

The Big Irony Surrounding This Statement

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 was delisted from digital stores in March 2023. At the same time, EA pulled servers for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. This game that DICE still admired can’t be bought and played today. At least, they would have to look for physical copies in the wild.

It’s great to hear DICE developers also know that their fans hold Battlefield: Bad Company 2 in high esteem. But this just reopens old wounds for those fans who do remember playing it, but aren’t able to anymore. We’ll see if Battlefield 6 can live up to also being bigger than the sum of its parts, and just being a fun experience all around.