Nintendo Direct Reportedly Scrapped 3 Games Planned For The Show

There was a ton of excitement all throughout the month of July. Fans were waiting to see just when we would get the next Nintendo Direct. We’ve seen countless reports and rumors that one was planned out for the month. However, beyond that, we didn’t get any insight as to when we would actually see it roll out.

Nintendo is pretty good at keeping fans guessing. They never really offered much of a heads-up on their presentations. So, just before the stream going live, Nintendo revealed to fans a partner showcase. Fans could start tempering their expectations on not seeing first-party reveals, but that left the door wide open for speculation on what third-party games would be getting official ports.

The Latest Nintendo Direct Was Missing 3 Games

There were at least 3 games I was told were ‘100%’ in that Nintendo Partner Direct that clearly weren’t. Just goes to show how these things change. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) July 31, 2025

Chris Dring is a credible journalist and is the co-founder of The Game Business. Taking to their personal X account, Chris revealed that there were at least three games that were set to be revealed during the Nintendo Partner Direct showcase. However, the show went on without the games being displayed.

They later revealed that this information came from the actual studios. Unfortunately, they didn’t elaborate on what games were supposed to be at the event. We’re certainly wondering what made the sudden change of plans. However, there’s plenty of time still this year for these games to get a proper announcement for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Of course, now all eyes are on Nintendo to see when they will bring out the next Direct. That should focus on the latest first-party game reveals. Perhaps we’ll get a new look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a game that is again reaffirmed to launch this year.

Meanwhile, Nintendo could use some good news for fans. The company just unveiled that they had to increase the price for several of their consoles and accessories in the United States. You can read more about the changes made and why right here.