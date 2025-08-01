DICE – Battlefield 6 Will ‘Feel Grounded’ And ‘Authentic’, Won’t Need Nicki Minaj

EA DICE’s producers have made it clear that Battlefield won’t be following Call of Duty’s lead in goofy crossovers.

What’s The Problem With Call Of Duty’s Crossovers?

Call Of Duty followed Fortnite’s lead and have been adding in crossover characters in the last two years. Some gamers were not happy when Nicki Minaj was brought in last year. But most seem to agree that Beavis and Butthead, as well as American Dad’s Stan Smith and Roger, were the ones who were actually a step too far. At this point, Call Of Duty actually looks like Fortnite itself, maybe with more permission for that trademark American animated potty humor.

DICE Is Drawing A Line For Battlefield

DICE Producer Alexia Christofi was asked if Battlefield 6 might do the same, in an interview with Comic Book Review. He said this:

What I will say is what’s really important to us is that things feel grounded, and we want people to express themselves and to have cool skins and peacock in a way like ‘I look pretty cool and I have this great weapon skin. But we want it to feel authentic to the franchise, that’s the approach we’re thinking.

So Christofi acknowledges the reason that players do enjoy the novelty of these fun skins and cosmetics. When he uses adjectives like grounded and authentic, he’s signaling that they won’t go too far with outlandish skins and cosmetics.

Battlefield 6 Might Have A Strict Uniform Policy?

DICE senior producer David Sirland suggests that they might actually be strict on the visual consistency of the characters. In his words:

For example, there is a ghillie material on the Recon skins, and they’re not used on the other [classes] to really emphasize the differences. There are some rules there, but it’s looser rules than ‘It’s always going to look like this.’

But it needs to feel like it fits the universe, because part of why I think we’re getting good feedback here is because it feels like 3 and 4, in a sense, where it fits. I think that’s really important.

Funnily enough, DICE design director Shashank Uchil faced the Nicki Minaj head on. He said this in an interview with DBLTAP:

It has to be grounded. That is what BF3 and BF4 was — it was all soldiers, on the ground.

…I don’t think it needs Nicki Minaj. Let’s keep it real, keep it grounded.

This Trash Talk Is Almost Nostalgic

If you’re old enough to remember the first years of Call of Duty’s and Battlefield’s rivalry, you’ll remember that DICE was always brash in their interviews. They may not have always made the better games, but they knew how to bring it. In a funny Marvel vs. DC or WWF vs. WCW way, that rivalry and trash talking helped both military shooters become even more popular.

It’s almost quaint to think that they’ve gone back to old habits. But we still have to see if Battlefield 6 delivers on their hype train.