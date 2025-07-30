Is A Big Nintendo Switch 2 Sales Update On The Way?

Sales figures are a key part of the video game industry. It’s through these numbers that we get a gauge of how well a console or video game title is doing, and whether the company is “happy with the results.” In 2025, it’s been fascinating to see what games have done well, and which ones have been struggling to “match up” to what came before. Then, there’s the Nintendo Switch 2. The system came out on June 5th, and in less than two months, it’s already sold millions of units and has broken numerous records for console launches. The question has always been, though, “How much has it truly sold?”

The answer might only be two days away, for as Insider Stealth notes, the next “sales update” for Nintendo is on Friday. Here’s how that sales breakdown will go:

Nintendo's next hardware and software sales update is on Friday. It will cover April to June.We'll get Switch 2 launch sales: MK World, Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Editions.We won't get anything on Donkey Kong Bananza. — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T10:32:13.509Z

To refresh your memory, the Nintendo Switch 2 sold 3.5 million units in its first four days, which was an all-time record. However, the record for “first month sales” belongs to the PS4/PS5, so many are eager to see if it got that “extra million” in that “first month” and thus now owns all the major launch records for a console. By all accounts, it should be there, as Japan and the US alone recorded high sales for their “first months” with the console, but it’s hard to know for certain. Plus, since the “cutoff” was June, that means the first five days of July wouldn’t be counted for the sales update.

However, Nintendo could just “go around it” and reveal the current number anyway. Or, at least, as current as they can be, given certain recent restocks.

Another thing that many are curious about is Mario Kart World. We know the game is already a million-seller, thanks to official Famitsu numbers from Japan. However, we don’t have an official number of how well it’s done since its launch. Given that it was THE launch title for the Switch 2, most would agree that it’s likely sold pretty close to however many Switch 2 units are out there, but we have to wait for confirmation.

While we won’t hear anything about Donkey Kong Bananza, due to it coming out on July 17th, there is a small chance that Nintendo could talk about it and its “strong sales numbers,” but we’ll likely have to wait a bit longer for that.

At least we’ll get some updates on first-party titles, unlike what we’re getting in the newly announced Nintendo Direct tomorrow…