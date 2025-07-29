Xenoblade Chronicles Producer Teases Next Project

Since Nintendo is taking its sweet time in revealing when the next Nintendo Direct will be, and by extension, when to show off the next big Nintendo Switch 2 titles, gamers are now stuck in a place where they have to go look for whatever pieces of news they can to find out what might be announced next. Over on Reddit, someone found a social media post from the composer of the Xenoblade Chronicles saga, stating that they were working on their next project and that they can’t wait for the “official announcement” of it so fans can know what they’re working on.

Said composer, Manami Kiyota, has worked on games outside the series before, but they’re primarily known for the RPGs from Monolith Soft or other Nintendo titles, so it’s fair to say that they’re working on something for the Switch 2, and that’s something to be excited about.

Another thing to be excited about is the fact that the Xenoblade Chronicles saga has always put music as one of its most important elements. Part of the reason for that is that these games are massive in scope, and they need songs to both fill up the many areas of the world they’re in, while also helping bring out the best in the cutscenes and battles that come forth.

Just as important to state is that each game has its own “style” of music that gets focused on. With a certain spinoff game that got a remaster this year, Monolith Soft went more toward the sci-fi side of things, and then, with the third mainline entry from 2022, they incorporated very majestic sounding pieces, including ones that used a lot of flutes, due to the flute playing of two of its main characters.

That means that no matter what is being made, the music will be a key factor in why it looks and sounds so great. They won’t skimp on this at all, and that’s something that makes Monolith Soft stand out in many respects.

To that end, many are eager to hear what Monolith Soft has in store for Switch 2 players, simply because they were easily one of the most consistent developers on the OG Switch, and they were able to bring out the most in their games, despite the console having certain limitations. With the Switch 2, those limitations would be gone, and that makes many wonder just how grand, special, and visually stunning the studio’s next RPG will be.