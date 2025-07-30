Mario Kart World’s Latest Patch Addresses What Players Were Unhappy About

Nintendo has addressed the big issue that has plagued Mario Kart World for an excruciating five days.

What Made Mario Kart Players Upset

Last June 25, Nintendo published patch 1.1.2. This patch changed the probability of Random mode when you play Standard races. After this update, players were more likely to enter intermission races instead of getting into 3-lap races.

This made a lot of players unhappy, because they preferred to jump straight into 3-lap races instead of having to race some more with intermission races.

What Nintendo Changed Now

Nintendo just published patch 1.2.0. It came with these key changes:

Increased the frequency of lap-type courses appearing in the selection when choosing the next course in “VS Race” and wireless races.

Nintendo didn’t wait that long to update Mario Kart World to address their players’ issues. While we don’t really know if the players who complained about the changes were the majority, Nintendo has addressed the situation.

Fans were being hyperbolic about how Mario Kart World’s last update was hurting the game. Nintendo just demonstrated that they can easily and quickly address whatever mistakes they could make in the game.

But There’s More

The latest patch also makes a lot of fixes and changes that players will appreciate. We won’t review all of them below, but we’ll bring up what interested us the most:

Made COM weaker in everything other than “Battle”.

In the “VS Race” of “Single Player”, added “No COM” to the COM rules.

In the “VS Race” of “Single Player” and “Multiplayer”, added “Mushrooms only” to the item rules.

You can now see the waiting time until the next race or battle starts in “Online Play”, “Wireless Play”, and “LAN Play”.

Nintendo also fixed bugs that trapped players in glitches in courses like Airship Fortress, Bowser’s Castle, Whistlestop Summit, Choco Mountain, and more.

What Does This Say About Mario Kart World’s Future?

Nintendo has no reason to hesitate experimenting with Mario Kart World’s rules and mechanics. We could see them make some wild unpopular decisions again. Since Nintendo can quickly reverse their changes, they can always try something to see if the fans like it.

We think Mario Kart World has huge potential to be one of the Switch 2’s long tail titles. It could sell in hug numbers throughout the lifetime of the console, in the same way Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold the original Switch.