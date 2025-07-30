Elden Ring Nightreign’s Next Patch Delayed Because Of Tsunami Warning

Let’s all hope for the best for FromSoftware’s staff and the rest of Japan at this moment.

FromSoftware is delaying the latest update for Elden Ring Nightreign.

The Big Announcement

FromSoftware made the announcement on Twitter:

Due to the tsunami warning following the earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula, we have decided to postpone the distribution of the ‘ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN’ Patch 1.02, which was scheduled for today to tomorrow, July 31 (Thursday) after 10:00CEST | 1:00 PDT.

Additionally, the second cycle of Everdark Sovereign, which was scheduled to start at 03:00 CEST | 18:00 PDT (7/30) tomorrow, will also be delayed until after the update file has been distributed.

Thank you for your understanding.

What Is Happening?

A megathrust earthquake struck the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia. The earthquake had a magnitude of 8.8 M w . It is the largest earthquake in Russia since 1952, the largest earthquake since the 2011 earthquake in Tōhoku, Japan, and the 8th largest earthquake since 1900.

The Tōhoku earthquake itself led to an even bigger calamity. Power failure in Ōkuma, Fukushima, Japan. led to a partial nuclear meltdown in the local power plant.

Radioactive contaminants escaped containment and released in the surrounding environment. Nearly half a million Fukushima residents were displaced because of this. Japan is still working at reconstruction and revitalization of the area.

What It Looks Like In Japan

Japan as a whole still has traumatic memories of the Tōhoku earthquake and the Fukushima nuclear accident. For now, no one expects something similar to happen from today’s tsunami warning.

The Japanese government has flip-flopped on its nuclear policy since that calamity. There hasn’t been enough demand for Japan to follow through on making a large number of more power plants. Older plants have been restarted, but it remains an ongoing issue.

Even if the worst does not come to pass, if there is a tsunami, FromSoftware may delay their patch even further.

A Request For FromSoftware Fans

FromSoftware’s fans in the West need to be patient. The studio is dealing with a real life major cause of concern. The employees and their families may be directly impacted by this.

It’s strange that we even have to say this. But we know there will be Elden Ring Nightreign who won’t read the news and focus on the delay.

Video games like Elden Ring Nightreign can give players a cathartic release from their own personal problems, or just give them something to enjoy. Gamers should remember that developers are real people like them, and now is a time where they have to put themselves first.