Rumor: Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date And Prices Leaked

A new source has emerged who claims to know the 411 on Grand Theft Auto 6’s release.

The Big Rumor

Twitter user Millie A made these claims earlier today:

GTA 6 Update:

• Planned release: May 2026, but internal talks suggest a possible slip to Sep

• MSRP

– Standard: £69.99

– Deluxe: £89.99 (early GTA Online access)

– Premium: £109.99 (first GTA Online access)

• PS5 marketing

• Console bundles + PS5/Pro sales promos post-launch

They said this when asked about a PC version:

There is no PC version in 2026. Late 2027, Spring 2028 for PC.

But Can We Believe It?

We can’t judge Millie A as legitimate or fake just like that. They’re not particularly well known, so there’s no frame of reference if they are a reliable source of information on video game industry rumors.

And we especially don’t know if they really have insider information on Rockstar Games or Grand Theft Auto 6. But it sounds credible at the very least.

What’s Rockstar’s Official Statement?

Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 was delayed to May 26, 2026 at the start of May this year. They have been very careful not to talk too much about any potential delays. Rockstar also downplayed how much effect the leaks had in the game’s development.

So it appears Rockstar came up with this release date after figuring out how much time they needed to finish work on Grand Theft Auto 6. We certainly hope they took into account the need to polish it and minimize bugs to meet the sky high expectations it has for release.

Can These Details Still Change?

It’s still a lot of months before Rockstar’s announced release date. If this rumor is true, Rockstar can absolutely change their plans, and some or all of these details can change.

For example, the Liberation Day tariffs struck FUD around the world when they were announced. But if gamers thought they were let off scot-free, they’re wrong. The US delayed these tariffs to negotiate trade deals with each country and region.

So these tariffs could improve or harm the US economy in a matter of months. We can’t predict if that would hit so that Grand Theft Auto 6 goes up in price even further than the prediction of $ 70.

Rockstar Games could also delay the game again. That’s simply a risk taken in AAA game development in 2025. But gamers should be more concerned about price changes than delays because of the current state of the industry.

For now, we have to hope for the best.