Elden Ring Nightreign Finally Bringing Forth 2-Player Mode

We’ve been talking quite a bit about Elden Ring Nightreign recently, and that’s for a good reason. First, the game has done rather well since its launch, sales-wise, and it continues to get improvements by the dev team, From Software, to help make it even more enticing to fans who want to play it long term. That brings us to the latest update that’ll drop next week. The game is co-op-focused, even though you can play it by yourself should you desire. However, the only co-op option is being able to play it with two other players, thus forming a trio.

While that is a fun way to play, and many have been enjoying it, the thing that many have been asking is that there should be a true two-player mode, that way, you can play with just one other person that you trust, and know that they can help you on the battlefield, instead of having to hope that you connect with two other people online that are good enough to get the job done. From Software heard your requests and answered them by announcing that a two-player mode would come in the next update, and they even dropped a trailer for it. Behold:

Naturally, that won’t be the only thing adjusted/added in the patch, as there will also be some UI fixes to help players. Even still, this will be a big boost for the game and could potentially bring others into the mix. After all, it’s easier to find one person to play with than having to find two, and that means you can dive into the game quicker and enjoy all that it has to offer. Or, you can learn to “git gud together,” and then take on all the challenges that the game has, which are numerous. After all, it is a From Software game; they don’t like doing “easy things.”

The fact that we’re getting such a key mode added to Elden Ring Nightreign not too long after launch proves that From Software isn’t just listening to fans, but that it’s working hard to keep the game active and fun. They want this to be an experience that gamers will enjoy long-term, and adding modes like this is a key part of that happening.

So, the question becomes, what will they do next? Cross-play is something that many have asked for, so perhaps that’s what they’ll do next. We’ll just have to wait and see what the dev team has in mind for the following update.