Resident Evil Requiem Insider Offers Their Theory On The Secret Main Antagonist

Resident Evil Requiem is the next major game in the franchise, and I’m hoping Capcom can deliver it successfully. We’ve waited a good while to see where the next chapter will take us after Ethan Winters’ storyline concluded. However, we don’t have much regarding marketing materials for this game yet.

Capcom is keeping things pretty tight-lipped. We’re waiting for more details to emerge that might provide a clearer picture of what to expect. However, so far, there’s already been one major antagonist that we’ll be dealing with. This hooded figure might lead people to assume this is the main villain we’ll contend with. However, that might not actually be the case, according to one insider.

We’re left wondering who the main villain will be in this game. However, there’s already some speculation and theories online. One of which comes from a prominent insider for the franchise, Dusk Golem. If you’re a fan of Resident Evil, then you’ve likely known who Dusk Golem is at this point.

Who Is The Main Antagonist In Resident Evil Requiem?

Dusk Golem has a track record of leaking insider details about games in the past. However, this latest report is not a leak, as Dusk Golem clearly states; this is merely a theory of theirs at this time. Still with someone as closely tied to the franchise, we’re more than interested in hearing what they have to say, even if it’s just a guess.

In a series of X posts, Dusk believes that the main villain in this game will be Nikolai Zinoviev. This character was from Resident Evil 3, so if you played the original or the remake, you’re already aware of this character. Of course, if you haven’t, it would be more than worth playing through Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 before you dive into this upcoming game.

Since we don’t have confirmation on the fate of this character after Raccoon City was hit with a thermobaric bomb, Nikolai may return. Meanwhile, the hooded figure could be the BOW of sorts that will be hunting you down throughout the game.

Dusk Golem went on to say that they believe this figure is someone who was in Raccoon City and survived the bomb. However, because of the hit, they were severely burned, which this character seems to have markings on their face from what we can see.

At any rate, we’ll have to wait for now to see if this theory proves to be true or not. Our venture back to Raccoon City, years after the events of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, will take place on February 27, 2026. Once this game drops, you’ll be able to pick up a copy of Resident Evil Requiem for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms.