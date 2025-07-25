Star Wars Outlaws 2 Was Apparently A Thing

Ubisoft has been making some misses lately. There have been a lot of questionable moves that have been happening. We don’t have to get into the whole nitty-gritty of it all. However, if you’d like a bit more of our opinion on the topic, we recently covered a video on the subject, which you can view below. That said, one game that has recently been in the headlines is Star Wars Outlaws. It turns out there were plans to see a Star Wars Outlaws 2 release.

Star Wars fans might have been eagerly counting down the days for the release of Star Wars Outlaws. However, once the game was released, it didn’t quite meet the strides that Ubisoft or fans wanted. The developers had since returned to work to implement a few fixes. However, it ultimately seems that the effort was too little, too late.

Star Wars Outlaws 2 Canceled

A new report online from the Insider Gaming podcast noted that Star Wars Outlaws 2 was in pre-production. Tom Henderson noted that what he had heard was that Ubisoft was planning a sequel. However, it wasn’t far at all in actual development. Instead, you could consider the game as being in pre-production when Ubisoft decided that it wasn’t worth pursuing.

So, even if the game were still in development, it would have been years away before it was ready for release. Of course, for fans of the first game, this might be bitter news. We’re undoubtedly wondering what the team had planned for the next chapter. Still, since it seems that production wasn’t very far along in developing the title, there probably wasn’t much information to uncover.

As for Star Wars Outlaws, the game was a new story that focused on a scoundrel with plans for a massive heist. Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, it’s a shame this one didn’t take off. That said, Ubisoft’s CEO is not taking full responsibility for the game’s failure. Instead, they recently pointed towards the Star Wars franchise as a whole for why this game didn’t hit sales expectations.

Meanwhile, we know that Star Wars Outlaws is getting another chance to gain some interest, potentially. The game is slated for release on the Nintendo Switch. That said, we’ll have to see if the game actually does better this time around when it launches on September 4, 2025.