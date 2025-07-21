Ubisoft CEO Reveals What Went Wrong With Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft hasn’t had the strongest track record of video game releases lately. They are trying to make some changes to see a bigger and brighter future. Only time will tell if they are successful in that endeavor. One area that seems to be consistent among most of its releases is that Ubisoft needs to improve by not rushing its games out before they are ready. However, when it comes to Star Wars Outlaws, the CEO is not taking the full blame for missing sales expectations.

Star Wars Outlaws had some interest when it was first unveiled. Players were going to get this new epic adventure set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Rather than being this over-the-top Jedi or working your way up the ranks of the Empire, you were a scoundrel.

Kay Vess was our protagonist. The story was set up to feature Kay assembling a team to pull off a massive heist. When the game finally launched into the marketplace, it didn’t hit the sales expectations that Ubisoft had hoped for.

Star Wars Franchise Partly To Blame

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re learning that Ubisoft’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, was asked by an investor about failing to meet sales expectations for the game. According to Guillemot, sales were not met for a few reasons. One of which was something they claim was due to the franchise as a whole.

Yves noted that at the time of the game’s release, Star Wars as a whole was in choppy waters. We saw The Acolyte, which was released a couple of months prior to the game, but it didn’t meet expectations among viewers and was eventually canceled after one season.

However, the CEO did admit the game wasn’t perfect. Some aspects of the game needed to be polished, despite the game being released. Yves noted that some updates did help address a few areas of the game, but it might have been too little, too late.

Star Wars Outlaws Won’t Stumble Out For Its Switch 2 Launch

According to Yves, the game shouldn’t see a similar fate when it launches on the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s noted that they have a new version of the game for the platform as the team has heavily troubleshooted and debugged the build. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if this game gets a second chance with players when the Switch 2 is finally released.

Star Wars Outlaws is currently available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, those of you who want to try this game out on the Nintendo Switch 2 will have to wait for its release on September 4, 2025. Although it may not accurately represent the game’s current state, you can find our initial ‘Before You Buy’ review of the game below.