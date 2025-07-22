Supermassive Games Delays Directive 8020 While The Studio Goes Through Layoffs

Supermassive Games has been working on several projects. Two of them we already know about. Those two are Directive 8020 and Little Nightmares III. However, it looks like the studio is going to take a hit as they are about to unveil a round of layoffs.

A total of 36 employees are anticipated to be laid off from Supermassive Games. It’s never news we like to report on or hear about. However, it was unveiled today through the official Supermassive Games X account, giving fans an update on what this also means for their current projects.

Directive 8020 Delayed While Little Nightmares III Remains On Track

As mentioned, there was an X post that clarified the industry remains a challenging and ever-evolving environment. The studio has to adapt to it, and as a result, a round of layoffs is coming as they begin their redundancy consultation process. While the exact figure may vary, the current estimate for the number of colleagues to be removed from the offices is 36.

This news also means that the developers are pushing back their upcoming Directive 8020 game into the first half of 2026. It’s noted that the feedback behind this title has been fantastic, so with this extra time, developers will hopefully provide an even better experience for their fans.

Much like the previous horror gameplay experiences that Supermassive Games has brought, Directive 8020 will put players into a futuristic world filled with choices and QTEs. Players will be stepping on board a colony ship that is landing on a planet light-years away from Earth. Seeking a new home for humanity, the colony ship is instead hit with a biological contamination, forcing the crew to make tough choices.

Unlike past Supermassive Games, a new feature is being implemented called Turning Points. This will give players the chance to revisit specific moments in the storyline, allowing them to select a different choice and see how the storyline might have unfolded.

While the game was initially slated to launch this October, it’s now scheduled for release during the first half of 2026. That said, another notable game that the development studio is working on is Little Nightmares III. That game is not being pushed back and is still on track to release on October 10, 2025.