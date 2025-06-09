Directive 8020 Will Have A Brand New Feature Not Found In Previous Dark Pictures Games

Fans of Supermassive Games have been enjoying quite a few survival horror games from them. This genre is the studio’s bread and butter. Essentially, after Until Dawn, we’ve seen the studio turn out these interactive horror games that put players in control of where the narrative goes. It’s these crucial choices that players make that will determine which ending they’ll ultimately get. The studios’ next big game release heading our way is Directive 8020.

Attached to The Dark Pictures Anthology, players will have yet another horror adventure awaiting them. But, one feature that will be unique to the game, and I’m sure one that fans might have liked to see in previous installments, is Turning Points. Taking to YouTube, the development studio revealed Turning Points as a mechanic that will allow players to go back and make changes to crucial moments throughout the story.

This is going to be a welcomed feature, I’m sure, by so many fans. Once you finish a game, you’ll be able to look back at the pathway taken. From there, you can easily look through those crucial points to see broken-off branches not taken. Instead of going through the entire game all over again, you can go directly to these points and make a different decision to see these new outcomes unfold.

That said, if you do not want that temptation to go back and make choices, there is a mode available in the game that will prevent you from doing so. Of course, we wish you good luck on the journey you end up making!

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this particular installment, Directive 8020 is set in a future where you’ll step into a colony ship. Landing on a planet light-years away from Earth, the goal was to find a new home for humanity. However, it looks like some kind of biological contamination hit the ship, leaving the crew on edge, especially when the contamination can take the form of anyone.

You can expect Supermassive Games Directive 8020 to land in the marketplace on October 2, 2025. When it does arrive, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.