Did A New Fire Emblem Game Just Get Leaked?

We’re in a “unique phase” in the lifetime of the Nintendo Switch 2. The console hasn’t even been out two months, but because of the hype and incredible sales the system has gotten, every week feels like an eternity when we don’t know what’s coming out next. Sure, there are rumors of a Nintendo Direct coming out soon, but that’s not been officially confirmed yet. The way that many are trying to “cope” with that is by looking for tiny pieces of information that can reveal the truth of what comes next. Like with one posting that has Fire Emblem fans potentially frothing at the mouth.

As found on LinkedIn, Taksehi Maruyama, who is a 3D modeler, revealed on his “Experience” page that he had been working with Nintendo under contract for a few months earlier in the year. The “job” in question was for “The Sequel of Nintendo’s SRPG(Tactical role-playing game) on Switch2.”

You don’t need us to connect the dots here, do you? That is the exact genre that Fire Emblem is in, and the franchise is known for having lots of character models, due to the large armies you can “collect” over the course of the game’s campaign, not to mention the enemy units you face. Diehard Nintendo fans will know that The Big N does have another SRPG franchise under its belt, but that one hasn’t been as successful as its fantasy-based one.

In contrast, Fire Emblem had four titles released on the Nintendo Switch, and all four of them reached over a million units sold, even the two spinoff titles with completely different gameplay styles. Thus, Nintendo knows that this series can sell well, and with the power of the Switch 2, they can push things even further than they have before.

The only question is, “What will they do with the next mainline entry? That question is far more complex than you might think. While a certain title set in the land of Fodlan did great in terms of grand storytelling, branching paths, and incredible units, the more “Engage-ing” title that came after was viewed as “a step back” by some, even though it did push things forward in key ways, like with gameplay, UI, and overall presentation.

Nintendo will need to let Intelligent Systems do what it does best and craft a masterful tale with incredible characters that fans can get behind. If they do that, they’ll have another big hit on the Nintendo Switch 2 without much issue.