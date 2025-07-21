Next Nintendo Direct: Date, Leaks & What to Expect

With the release of a certain “Bananas!” title on the Nintendo Switch 2, many are expecting a Nintendo Direct to drop. Why? Simply put: Nintendo needs to drop more information on when its next big games are coming out. We know some of what will come out in 2025, but we still need more information! So, if a Direct comes out this week, we got you covered on what to expect from it.

#1 – When Is The Nintendo Direct Anyway?

…we don’t know. Seriously, we don’t know, and we’re not likely to know until Nintendo drops the official message saying that it’s coming. The problem here is that Nintendo is infamous for “not doing things the way you expect.” Case in point, in June, there were plenty of rumors saying that they were going to drop a new Direct then, and people got excited for it. Then, it turned out to be a Direct focused on Donkey Kong’s new title, which dropped last week, and that dimmed things a bit. However, that turned out to be a “blessing in disguise,” as that Direct helped skyrocket DK’s title to the top of everyone’s most-wanted lists.

That being said, that still means we don’t know when the next true Direct is, and Nintendo will only let everyone know the day before it drops. So, we’ll have to wait. However, even with that, we can make some “educated guesses” as to what will be in the presentation, as some games have already been revealed to be arriving on the Nintendo Switch 2.

#2 – Pokemon Legends Z-A & Metroid Prime 4

We’re bundling these two games together for a couple of reasons. First, they were titles originally announced for the OG Nintendo Switch, and then, when the Switch 2 was fully revealed, the two titles were announced to be getting “Switch 2 Versions” that would greatly improve what the games would look like and play like on the new console. So much so that those who have been lucky enough to play them have stated you should just “get the Switch 2 versions” instead of wondering if you should get them on the OG Switch. Always go for the better gaming experience, when possible.

Anyway, the twist here is that Pokemon Legends Z-A is likely about to get a big trailer at the upcoming Pokemon Presents, which is happening…tomorrow! So, more than likely, the Direct will feature a small trailer recapping what was already shown at the Presents, and perhaps detailing some small pieces of information that we didn’t know about.

As for Metroid Prime 4, the big reason that you should expect this one to be present at the Direct is that we don’t know when it’s coming out. This game has been “haunting” fans since 2017, and in 2024, we got the confirmation that it was still alive, almost done, and coming out in 2025. Yet, here we are, at the end of July, and we still don’t know when we’re getting our hands on it! This game is very important to the Switch 2 lineup in its own right, and Nintendo needs to go big with its next trailer so gamers can be pumped even more for when Samus returns and know exactly when it drops.

#3 – Kirby Air Riders

Easily one of the bigger surprises of the original Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, Kirby Air Riders is being released this year, 22 years after the arrival and success of the original entry by Masahiro Sakurai. What’s key about this game is that Sakurai himself is heading up the project, and he’s been working on it in secret over the last few years.

Sakurai is the creator of Kirby, and so, the franchise has always been important to him, even after he stepped away from the series to go do “independent work.” The fact that he’s coming back to this spinoff after so long clearly means he has a lot in mind for how the game will look, play, etc. However, we don’t have any clue about any of those things because the first trailer for the title was a cinematic one.

Thus, the Nintendo Direct needs to showcase to us what the game looks like, what new quirks it has to separate it from the GameCube entry, and just as important, how different this racing game will be from the launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World.

Yeah, you didn’t think about that, didn’t you? Needless to say, the next trailer will be vital to help build hype for the game.

#4 – Hyrule Warriors – Age Of Imprisonment

Ironically, we don’t need to talk TOO MUCH about Hyrule Warriors – Age Of Imprisonment, because of all the games on this list, this is the one that’s easiest to talk about. We know when it’s set in the timeline, as it’s part of when Zelda went back to the past in Tears of the Kingdom to help the first king and queen of Hyrule defeat Ganondorf.

Furthermore, we know what kind of gameplay we’ll have, as it’s a Warriors-style game, so no mystery there.

The real details that many are looking for are those of who we’ll be playing outside of Zelda and Rauru, what gameplay tweaks will be added to make it feel special, and, of course, when it’s coming to the Switch 2.

#5 – The Surprises/Leaks

Finally, and arguably most importantly, the one thing you should expect from this Nintendo Direct is a surprise or two. Every single game we’ve listed is scheduled to arrive in 2025. If you go back to the OG Switch 2 Direct, you’ll realize that there weren’t any reveals for 2026 outside of a certain third-party title by From Software.

As such, you can expect a few big games to be announced to showcase what’s coming in the future, and the “dirt sheets” are already going wild with that. There was a recent report that Fire Emblem may make an appearance at the next Direct, but take that with a grain of salt until the first trailer is shown.

The team behind many of the sports titles with Mario and friends is allegedly finishing up its next title, so perhaps that could be the next game that we see. There’s also Monolith Soft, which has been silent about what its next big RPG adventure is.

As if all that’s not enough, you can’t forget that Nintendo has numerous franchises that haven’t been announced for the Switch 2 yet that could pop up at any time, or get the Donkey Kong treatment and get an “overhaul” to make themselves stand out further.

Finally, we only know of one third-party exclusive for the Switch 2. Rumors have been spreading that companies like SEGA, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and more have announcements to make, but they’re “holding them back” for now. So, perhaps, we’re just one Direct away from getting some truly surprising reveals!

Until the Nintendo Direct drops, though, don’t believe everything you see or read. Speculation will be going through the roof until it arrives.