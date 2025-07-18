Xbox Officially Calls It Quits On Selling TV Shows & Movies

Microsoft has just taken to the official Xbox Support website and revealed that today is the date they are removing their Movies & TV offering. I’m sure that some of you might not have been aware that Xbox offers a service that allows players to view this kind of entertainment content. However, for those who did take advantage of storing their digital films and TV shows, you will no longer have the option to purchase anything else.

We’re a good way off from when the Xbox One was first introduced to the masses. It was a fumble out of the gate when it came to marketing. There was a significant focus at the time on showcasing how the Xbox One was an all-in-one device. It wasn’t just about video games; it was about how you can watch TV and movies. Xbox has backed away from that significantly, and the last of its entertainment ventures for TV and films might be in the rearview mirror.

Xbox Drops Movies & TV Shows From Its Marketplace

On the Xbox Support website, you’ll find that, as of today, Microsoft no longer offers movies or TV shows for purchase or rental. However, the content you have already purchased will remain available to watch on your Xbox or Windows device.

Unfortunately, you can’t move this content to another service. So if you were hopeful to keep all your content in one area, you’re out of luck. Instead, the content is associated with your Xbox account, but it appears that you can connect the account to the Movies Anywhere service.

Furthermore, Microsoft does not offer refunds for purchases made. However, they did highlight that there are other applications and services available on the Xbox platform for this kind of content. For instance, you can find services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango.

Again, this wasn’t a service feature that was advertised much, so hopefully, there weren’t too many Xbox owners affected by this move. If you’re interested in a more detailed breakdown of this move, you can find the official FAQ support page here.