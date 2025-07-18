Rumor: Is Saber Interactive Announcing A Hellraiser Game Next Week?

Maybe Saber Interactive can do better than the pinheads over at Hollywood.

Saber Interactive has put out some puzzling teasers for their next game, and some fans believe they have already solved it.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user Undefeated-Smiles, they believe that Saber got their rights on a Hellraiser video game, based on the teaser video Saber has put up on YouTube. We’ll share Undefeated-Smiles’ explanation below:

In the teaser, you can hear static noises from the tv set with what appears to be the iconic Doug Bradley as Pinhead speaking about how someone has a dark void filled with desires.

A loud booming sound of bells are playing from the puzzle box being opened

Chatterer and his teeth click before the sound of chains rattle around.

Victims screaming in pain as their attacked by chains and dragged away?

Saber also put up an image “55” on a website hinting at Kirsty Cottons house from the first Hellraiser movie.

It’s a pretty good theory, so we’ll share some explanations for the details that Hellraiser fans will understand, but you may not. First things first, Doug Bradley is the most iconic character in the franchise, as the Cenobite with black iron nails evenly hammered into his face. He was referred to in the scripts as the Lead Cenobite and the Hell Priest, but was nicknamed Pinhead by the crew of the first film. Author Clive Barker actually hates that nickname, but it was made official in the 3rd Hellraiser film and has stuck ever since.

The Chatterer is another of the Cenobites, famous for the exposed teeth in his mangled face. He earned his nickname from the chattering he does with said teeth. For those who’re too young to remember the Hellraiser movies, the Cenobites are humans turned into sadomasochistic beings with inhuman powers.

In the lore of the franchise, they exist in a hellish world called Leviathan and can be summoned to Earth using a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration. While we don’t see the Lament Configuration in the teaser, this is the puzzle box that Undefeated-Smiles is referring to.

Kirsty Cotton is the protagonist of the first Hellraiser movie, played by Ashley Laurence. We won’t spoil the plot of that film here, but it is set in the foreboding Cotton House, which has a fictional address of 55 Ludovico Place, Cricklewood, London, England. If this theory is accurate, Saber didn’t just make some deal with Clive Barker for the Hellraiser franchise. They may have also gotten the original actors, Doug Bradley and Ashley Laurence, on board as well.

Hellraiser was one of the iconic Hollywood slasher franchises of the 1980s and 1990s, standing alongside Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Chucky. Unfortunately, the franchise took a nosedive after the first three films with a terrible ten movie run over three decades. While the 2022 Hulu reboot film is generally considered the one that broke this proverbial curse, there’s clearly a lot of interest in reexploring the 1987 original.

Could a Hellraiser game be good? Is Saber Interactive making this another multiplayer co-op shooter, and why would they do that? We may learn the answers to these questions as soon as next week.

In the meantime, you can watch the teaser trailer below.