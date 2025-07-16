Gameranx

Grand Theft Auto VI Stands To Make An Astonishing Amount of Money

An analyst firm talks multi-billion-dollar revenue right out of the gate.

Grand Theft Auto VI has been that scary giant game for those working in game development. Anticipation is at an all-time high for the series. Meanwhile, waiting for the game had a recent unexpected extension. While we were supposed to have the game in our hands this year, Rockstar pushed it back. Instead, we’re looking at a launch in May of 2026.

As mentioned, it was a scary project for other developers. No one wants to drop their game in the marketplace around the same time. Likely, those projects that are unfortunate enough to launch at the same time will be greatly overshadowed. Given the high costs of game development, publishers and developers want to maximize their chances of a successful and profitable release.

Grand Theft Auto VI To Hit Massive Revenue Numbers

One game that shouldn’t have to worry about turning a profit after launch is Rockstar Games and its publisher, Take-Two Interactive. Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that Grand Theft Auto VI is slated to hit over $7 billion in just sixty days. That’s according to Konvoy’s projections, a firm that has an interest in the gaming industry.

Josh Chapman from the firm posted on LinkedIn their predictions of what we might see from the game’s release. In their eyes, when Grand Theft Auto VI has been in the marketplace for sixty days, you’ll find the game has reached an insane amount of money. Which, very well could be the case.

If you look back at Grand Theft Auto V, that game released in 2013 and broke records for the industry. In just three days, the game surpassed $1 billion. With the immense success that Rockstar Games achieved with Grand Theft Auto Online, the game essentially printed money.

So again, we now have Grand Theft Auto VI heading our way after an over a decade wait. Each officially released clip and image has received countless eyes, seeking out every little detail. It’s not hard to imagine that this game will become a massive money maker when released. We can’t fathom what GTA 7 will bring if this ends up being the case.

Currently, Grand Theft Auto VI is slated to launch on May 26, 2026. When it does arrive, you’ll find this game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

