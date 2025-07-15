Xbox Game Pass Has 8 More Games Coming Before July Ends

Xbox Game Pass has another batch of video games coming into the service. Microsoft’s games service typically has two waves of games for the service. The first wave is normally unveiled early in the month. Once we reach that midway point of the month, the second wave of games is unveiled courtesy of the Xbox Wire. Now it looks like the wait for the second wave of game announcements is finally over.

Thanks to the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has officially highlighted eight games for the second half of this month. These games will have a staggered release for the service, which should help us get through the remainder of this month and reach the first wave of game announcements for August. You can find the games being added to the service below.

Xbox Game Pass July 2025 Wave 2

RoboCop: Rogue City (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Back to the Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 18 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 22 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Wheel World (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 23 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 24 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 29 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Farming Simulator 25 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 1 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard



Fortunately, there’s a good range of games featured during the second wave. Hopefully, you find something here of interest to help tide you over until that next major game on your radar releases. With that said, we have some unfortunate news to share.

Not every game is going to stick around on Xbox Game Pass. With each announcement of games being confirmed for the service, there’s a notice of what games will be leaving. On the bright side, there’s not a ton of games being dropped.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass July 31

Gigantic

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Fortunately, a special 20% discount is always offered to players who purchase these games. Now, you will need to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber to get the discount, but you can save a bit of money by purchasing the game before it officially leaves the service. If you need a refresher for the previous two waves, you can find June’s second wave of games here and the first wave of games for July here.