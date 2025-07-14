Did Asus Just Leak The ROG Xbox Ally Devices Price Tag?

Xbox is making moves, for the better or worse. One moment, we’re flying high with new game announcements and IPs being expanded to once rival platforms. However, next, we’re dealing with a slew of layoffs, cancellations, and even the shutting down of an entire studio! Seriously, that’s not cool to read about. However, one aspect that wasn’t just scrapped from the recent layoff fiasco was the Asus ROG Xbox Ally devices.

One move that Microsoft is making with its gaming division is expanding. Xbox wants to be more than just the console you pick up at a retailer. Instead, Xbox is evolving to be available through a slew of devices, including those that are not capable of playing games natively, thanks to cloud gaming. Beyond that, we also have the ROG Ally devices.

There were rumors about Microsoft bringing out an Xbox handheld into the marketplace. While we don’t have anything officially made directly in-house, they have since unveiled an Asus partnership. With Asus, Microsoft is soon going to see two handhelds released under the ROG Xbox Ally banner. While these devices are aimed to be a portable means to enjoy the latest generation of Xbox gaming, albeit perhaps not natively. That said, Microsoft and Asus have shied away from revealing their price.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally Pricepoint

Well, thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that a Spanish website called 3DJuegos might have found Asus slipping and leaking the price online through a store listing. If true, these devices are not going to be cheap. Now, the prices are in Euros, but it’s still going to cost a pretty penny, regardless of your market.

If these leaks are real, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X will cost you €899 while the Asus ROG Xbox Ally is set at €599. That might be a tough pill to swallow. Our wallets will take a beating as you’re looking at anywhere from $700 to $1,050. Again, that’s just based on a leak online, as we don’t have the official confirmation quite yet.

The Steam Deck might have just looked a little more enticing now. After all, you can get the top model new for $650. But again, we’ll need to wait and see what Asus and Microsoft unveil. We’re also still waiting to find out exactly when these handhelds will be released into the marketplace.