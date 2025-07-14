Battlefield 6 Open Beta Reveal Leaked Online

Battlefield fans might have already been enjoying the upcoming game. Instead of keeping things under wraps, the Battlefield 6 installment has been undergoing a series of tests. Unfortunately, these tests are handed out to players who were chosen from the Battlefield Labs pool. On the bright side, that might be changing soon, as it was recently discovered that there is a Battlefield 6 open beta in the works.

EA wants to ensure that when they drop Battlefield 6, or whatever they decide to name this game, it will be a hit. They are done with keeping things under wraps and launching a game like Battlefield 2042. While on one hand, you have that element of surprise, developers don’t want to play catch-up with fixing an array of issues.

Battlefield Labs was created to give a massive pool of players access to various components of the game. With it, fans get an early look at what to expect while developers obtain crucial details on what needs to be adjusted before the game’s official launch. Now it looks like we might see the testing phase open up to everyone, thanks to a recent piece of coding uncovered from a Battlefield Labs client update.

MP1ST reported that a telegram group uncovered a small part of the code from the latest client update for Battlefield Labs that directly stated “Battlefield 6 Open Beta.” However, it’s worth noting that this is not an official confirmation of an open beta, as it was uncovered from a piece of code in the latest client update and not an official statement from the developers.

Still, even if it’s not an official statement, it’s at least pointing out the fact that there are plans to start opening things up. Not everyone was given access in the various Battlefield Labs tests. Opening the gates for tests would also give more players a chance to share their thoughts on what they like or dislike about the gameplay experience.

That wasn’t the only leak that came out recently for the Battlefield 6 game. If you recall, earlier this month, we covered the Battlefield reboot campaign spoilers, which you can read right here. Additionally, a recent statement from developers behind the game wants to stick with how they handle weapons and classes in this installment, much like their previous game, Battlefield 2042. A move that might be somewhat controversial among players.