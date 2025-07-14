Playdead’s Games Limbo & Inside Are Getting Delisted From GOG A Month After Its Founders Enter A Lawsuit

GOG has made a surprise announcement, that itself opens up to some surprisingly sad news.

GOG has revealed that Playdead’s games Limbo and Inside are getting delisted this week. Moderator n_wolf6 made this announcement on the GOG forum:

Hi everyone,

I’m sorry to inform you that Limbo and Inside will be removed from our store on July 17th, 2025, 3 PM CEST.

We don’t have any information on discounts yet.

Wish I could have better news for you, but grab it while it’s still here!

We can confirm that Inside is on 90 % discount while Limbo is not on sale. While GOG and Playdead did not provide an official reason for this delisting, there is an ongoing situation surrounding the studio that looks like it could be the reason this is happening.

Playdead was founded in 2006 by Amt Jensen, a former artist at I/O Interactive, and Dino Patti, a former developer at Sirius Games. Both Limbo and Inside are critically acclaimed independent games, platformers with a minimalist monochromatic aesthetic that tells its story without any spoken word. Both are haunting horror games that also feature a sophisticated physics engine.

Inside was released in 2016, and shortly after, there was a falling out between Jensen and Patti. Jensen initially resigned as creative director of Playdead, but the situation exacerbated when Patti also took this mean he would leave the company. This misunderstanding led to an intervention from the Danish Business Authority. When the dust settled, Patti agreed to sell his shares for 50 million Danish kroner and be the one to leave the company.

Last month, Patti revealed that Jensen and Playdead are suing him. Playdead alleges that Patti is infringing on their IPs with the information and content he has shared to explain that he helped make Limbo and Inside. The letter Playdead sent Patti says this:

We want to repeat and caution that your continued use of Playdead’s assets and any disclosure and exploitation of inside knowledge about Playdead for commercial purposes is infringing and constitutes breach of confidentiality clauses.

By providing recipients with core insights to the process of developing Limbo, you are falsely giving the impression that you played a significant role, including a creative role, in the development of the game.

Regardless of the merits of Playdead’s claims, the situation now may put the authorship and IP rights of the two games into question. While these are circumstantial, pending legal action may have compelled Playdead to delist the games.

GOG has proven their commitment to keep games available to its consumers even after delisting, so if you wanted DRM-free versions of these games, you’ll want to get them from GOG now.