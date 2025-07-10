Ghost of Yotei Devs Highlights Exploration & Combat In Today’s Deep Dive

Ghost of Yotei fans had this State of Play deep dive on their calendars for a little while. Fans who tuned into the June State of Play in hopes of learning a little more about the next Sucker Punch production game were left disappointed. Unfortunately, the showcase that streamed to the masses worldwide only highlighted the game in a brief segment. Essentially, it just told us to hold on until July for a deep dive. Well, if you tuned in earlier today, we got a breakdown on a few different aspects of the game from today’s deep dive stream.

Ghost of Yotei’s gameplay deep dive featured a few different aspects of the game. One of those is the fact that the developers wanted to encourage exploration. It’s noted that this was a game focused on player freedom, and how you play the game is entirely up to you. Essentially, the developers encourage you to explore the world, find something interesting, and venture over to the area.

You never know what you’ll come across; it could be new enemies, unlockables, and adventures to take on. Of course, our protagonist is wanted, so be careful, as you might find that a bounty hunter will pop up to claim your head. On the flip side, you can take on your own bounties because a revenge quest takes money after all.

While we’re on the subject of bounties, you’ll want to make note of the plethora of weapons at your disposal. You’ll find various kinds of swords, spears, and even primitive firearms. All of which can be further upgraded with skills to master. Each weapon is deadly, but knowing which to choose will come down to learning the different enemies you’ll come across.

We also know that players will find a few different game modes to pick from. So, whether you’re after a standard gameplay experience or one that matches the classic cinematic feel of a samurai movie, you’re covered right out of the gate. Also, for you photography buffs out there, a photo mode is confirmed to be featured in the game.

For those of you who haven’t been keeping tabs on Ghost of Yotei, don’t anticipate a sequel to pick up where Ghost of Tsushima left off. Instead, this game is set several hundred years after the events of that game. We’re following a new character named Atsu who is on a quest for revenge after the Yotei Six slaughtered her family. With the deep dive, you have a better idea of the gameplay experience the devs at Sucker Punch have carefully been prepare for us. We even got a little insight earlier this year on how the developers broke down the real-life setting of the game.

Fortunately, we know precisely when to mark our calendars for this game to drop. As it stands right now, Ghost of Yotei is on schedule to release on October 2, 2025. When it does drop into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5. If you missed the deep dive, then you can watch the full show in the video below.