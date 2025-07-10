Roblox Team Explains How AI Helps The Moderate Game

Regardless of your feelings about Roblox, whether you feel they’re a “great gaming place to have fun in” or a “toxic pool of inappropriate behavior and people trying to prey on others,” you have to admit that the dev team has quite a lot of work to do every single day. They have to not only manage this giant free-to-play universe but also moderate the various posts and content that the players make. That’s not an easy job when you have over 90 million people playing the game every single day, pretty much. So, the team made a corporate post to let people know how they get it done.

As they note, they have a lot to deal with, and that includes sifting out the “fine” posts from the “infraction” posts:

“An average of 97.8 million daily active users come to Roblox to play, communicate, and create. Every day, users send an average of 6.1 billion chat messages and 1.1 million hours of voice communication in 28 different languages. Creators upload millions of assets per day—and thousands more items are added to our avatar marketplace. The vast majority of these billions of creations and messages are civil. Like in the real world—it’s the way most people communicate with each other. But when it’s not, our text filtering system helps block problematic text before it reaches users and voice violations are assessed in real time. And in the event that we receive a notice of illegal content, our median time to action is ten minutes.”

That does sound very impressive, doesn’t it? If there is something wrong, they react to it rather quickly. They even doubled down on that sentiment a bit later:

“From February to December, 2024, users uploaded approximately 1 trillion pieces of content. As little as 0.01% of those billions of those text chats, audio, voice, and images were detected as violating any of our policies. “

The team also talked about how their “machine learning” models are able to adapt quickly and further sift through chats and content to ensure that everything “meets the standards” of the dev team. As for the dev team themselves, when they do find someone who has violated the rules, they act accordingly and broke down the various steps of punishment that one might get.

While this all sounds nice, we also know that it’s not enough and that the game, along with the dev team, has been in trouble because “bad things keep getting through,” and it’s caused everything from lawsuits to parents getting massive bills for unintended purchases and more.