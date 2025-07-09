PlayStation Plus Game Catalog For July 2025 Officially Unveiled

PlayStation Plus is almost a necessity for players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. You can open up more ways to enjoy games, such as online multiplayer or the monthly games offering. However, there are three tiers of PlayStation Plus, with PlayStation Plus Extra providing access to a new selection of games. If you have at least the Extra tier, you’re going to open up the ability to enjoy the extensive collection of titles through the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

Taking to the official PlayStation Blog, we’re getting a breakdown of the games offered this month on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. It’s a nice collection, with one of the games already available in the catalog today. So, if you were going into the end of this week with nothing to play, that might have just changed. Especially if you haven’t yet played CD Projekt Red’s latest release, Cyberpunk 2077.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog July 2025

Cyberpunk 2077 | PS5, PS4 – Available Today

Abiotic Factor | PS5 – Available July 22

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden | PS5 – Available July 15

Bluey: The Videogame | PS5, PS4 – Available July 15

Planet Zoo | PS5 – Available July 15

Risk of Rain 2 | PS5, PS4 – Available July 15

Tropico 6 | PS5, PS4 – Available July 15

New World: Aeternum | PS5 – Available July 15

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, you don’t see first-party games from Sony land on the service at launch. Sometimes we get a few of these games after they have been available for purchase. This month, we have a varied and interesting collection of games to check out. Hopefully, you will find something of interest here.

That said, if you are subscribed to the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus, you’re getting access to a few extra games with the Game Catalog. Those titles are typically classic installments from the PlayStation catalog library.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Premium July 2025