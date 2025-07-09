Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rare Will Showcase The Future of Sea of Thieves In Special Community Direct Presentation Tomorrow

by

After Microsoft made a series of cuts, we’ll finally know what the future holds for Sea of Thieves.

Ahoy matey! If you are a fan of Sea of Thieves, then you’re in luck. The game appears to be moving forward. The search for treasure to plunder and rival pirate gangs to take on remains intact. This is good news again if you’re a fan of the title. After all, we just saw Microsoft experience a terrible week. A series of nonstop headlines were popping up on layoffs, cancellations, and even an entire studio being shuttered.

That’s not what you want to wake up and read about if you’re a fan of the video game industry. However, Microsoft is making some moves, and it requires dialing back on some of the gaming division. What’s in store for the company, and whether this move will pay off, is anyone’s guess. However, a significant concern for the Sea of Thieves community arose when it was revealed that some layoffs and cancellations had hit the Rare team.

Now, the studio that closed wasn’t Rare. That was The Initiative, a team formed to develop what would have been a reboot of Perfect Dark. With Rare, we witnessed the cancellation and departure of some developers working on their Everwild game. That title was unveiled to the masses a few years ago, but news about it has been relatively scarce. What’s not scarce are seasons planned for Sea of Thieves.

The official Sea of Thieves YouTube channel has a stream set to take place tomorrow at 10 AM ET. This is noted to be the first ever community direct for the game. What we’ll get is a look at some of the upcoming seasons, big insider programme changes, and a much-requested feature that the developers have been working away on.

So, in a way, this will clear up any concerns for the community that Sea of Thieves is on the chopping block. Of course, we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see what’s in store for us. If you haven’t been playing this pirate adventure, the multiplayer game is available right now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Sea of Thieves Community Direct Stream

Recent Videos

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Before You Buy

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Before You Buy
10 Recent UNLOCKABLES That Pushed Players To Their LIMITS

10 Recent UNLOCKABLES That Pushed Players To Their LIMITS
10 Games That Turned Into MICROTRANSACTION HELLS

10 Games That Turned Into MICROTRANSACTION HELLS
10 GENIUS moments in Flop Games

10 GENIUS moments in Flop Games
10 Games That RUINED Single Player Games For Us

10 Games That RUINED Single Player Games For Us
20 LEGENDARY Games Worth Revisiting in 2025

20 LEGENDARY Games Worth Revisiting in 2025
CHEATER FINED $175000, RED DEAD ONLINE RETURNS? & MORE

CHEATER FINED $175000, RED DEAD ONLINE RETURNS? & MORE
What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?

What The HELL is GOING on With Xbox?
10 LOCKED Areas Developers Didn't Think WE'D UNLOCK

10 LOCKED Areas Developers Didn't Think WE'D UNLOCK
Category: Tag: , , , , ,