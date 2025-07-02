Gameranx

The Blood of Dawnwalker Gets A New Highlight During Bandai Namco Summer Showcase

by

We should get this one sometime in 2026.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is the debut title from the team at Rebel Wolves, and they have already garnered a significant following. While this might be a brand new studio, you might be familiar with some of the key members behind the game. That’s because some of the crew behind this action RPG comes from CD Projekt Red.

Today, we had the annual Bandai Namco Entertainment Summer Showcase event. This highlighted a few games that they have in the works. However, one of the games that had a notable highlight was The Blood of Dawnwalker, a title being published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Not much showcased was necessarily brand new information; however, it does give you another look at what this action RPG is all about if you haven’t already heard about it.

This title takes players into 14th-century medieval southern Europe. Humaniy is on the brink of extinction as vampires and other monstrous beasts have taken over control. We’re going to be stepping into the role of a man named Coen who has just thirty days to save his family after a vampire lord captured them. Fortunately, you’ll have a few tricks up your sleeve as Coen has a vampiric curse, giving him unique powers during nightfall.

It appears that choices will play a significant role in this game. However, we’ll have to wait and see what changes the game makes to its storyline and the in-game world as you progress through the campaign. That said, we do have a bit of time on our hands before we actually get The Blood of Dawnwalker.

While the game is not set to release until 2026, we do know it’s in some capable hands. For instance, we know that the director behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the head of production of Cyberpunk 2077, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, is directing this upcoming action RPG. While we wait for a more specific release date to be announced, we can expect The Blood of the Dawnwalker to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S when it launches in the marketplace.

That said, if you missed the showcase event, you can still view the full recap including The Blood of the Dawnwalker highlight below.

