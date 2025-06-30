Nintendo Switch Consoles, Games & Accessory Prices Are Apparently Going Up In Canada

Nintendo is preparing to introduce a new price point for its previous generation console in Canada, the Nintendo Switch. From the way it looks, we may see a price increase at the start of August. Oddly enough, this is going to be a hit on a console during a point where we usually see discounts come to move older stock. Here’s what we know so far about the price change.

The news comes from Nintendo of Canada via Newswire. This post revealed that in Canada, the pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products will change. According to the statement, the reasoning behind the change is due to market conditions, so there’s a chance we might see the price alter again later on.

As mentioned, this is based on the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products. Those include the Switch OLED, standard Switch, and the Switch Lite. Furthermore, you’ll find the price will alter for physical and digital Switch games. It doesn’t stop there, either. Changes are also coming to various accessories, Amiibo, and Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

Again, there’s no indication as to whether this means the price is going up or down. Speculation based on the fact that this statement notes market conditions leads many to believe that this is a price increase. There is one positive aspect to point out here. It appears that there will be no changes to the Nintendo Switch 2 system, accessories, or software.

Again, speculation can run rampant for a little while, and if there’s some gear you want to pick up, you’ve got some time left. This change will take effect on August 1, 2025. The Canadian market change-up for the console platform will be highlighted on the official Nintendo website. Hopefully, we won’t see a significant change, but at least we’re getting a heads-up on the official pricing announcement in August.