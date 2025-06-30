Bandai Namco Summer Showcase Coming This Week

Bandai Namco skipped out on E3 month, but they still have a lot to show.

Bandai Namco has revealed their Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, starting off July on a high note.

The showcase will be held in July 2, 2025, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, 9 PM CEST. That’s Wednesday this week, and it will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube.

Bandai Namco has also run down the big reveals they will have at the event. First things first, they will be revealing a new My Hero Academia game, and given Bandai Namco’s background with anime games, this is likely to be a new 3D fighter. But then again, Bandai Namco could certainly surprise us (a City of Heroes style MMO with this franchise, anyone?)

They will also have an exclusive trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, an isometric roguelite in the same vein as Hades, but this time with an East Asian fantasy theme. They just announced this game at the start of this month, and they have also confirmed that it will be releasing September 19 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Seires X|S, Switch, and Steam. This is a good opportunity for developer Brownies, Inc. and publisher Bandai Namco to sell us on the game, its premise and characters.

Up next is a gameplay deep dive for Digimon Story: Time Stranger. The Digimon Story franchise can vary from game to game, but Bandai Namco’s press release describes it as:

…an RPG with monster-taming elements that explores the deep bond between humans and Digimon in an epic story that unravels the mystery of the world’s collapse.

Bandai Namco also promises 450 Digimon and customization. Suffice to say, Digimon and RPG fans will want to watch this deep dive.

Finally, Bandai Namco listed some other titles that will be at the show, including:

Code Vein II

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Death Note Killer Within

Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots

Little Nightmares III

Patapon 1+2 Replay

Shadow Labyrinth

Super Robot Wars Y

Tekken 8

In spite of the spotlight on their Japanese licensed games, we believe gamers will be most interested in Bandai Namco Europe’s next dark fantasy, The Blood of Dawnwalker, but one could say that Bandai Namco has a game to show up for gamers who like every genre and game type. They also claim that there will be some surprises as well, so we may be looking forward to some announcements for games that could be releasing through 2026.

You can watch the official trailer for the show below.