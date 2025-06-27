Reborn As Swordsman – The Best Roblox Codes

Reborn As Swordsman has gained quite a big following, and it’s a game that’s a little more than hard to put down. The game is all about gathering bigger and better swords. You want to walk around with some killer-looking swords against the competition, so begin the hunt for some of the best swords you can dig up in this world. Fortunately, some codes can greatly assist you on your journey.

What are Roblox Codes

I’m sure you’ve seen countless codes pop up online for different Roblox games. These codes are often used for various promotions that the game creator can offer players. You’ll sometimes find some useful buffs to help you progress through the game or gain additional experience points. Sometimes, they can be straight-up currency for the various in-game shops. Likewise, you can find some different in-game items to sport your character.

Where To Find Roblox Codes

Finding these codes is relatively easy. You’ll find the offers from developers through social media platforms such as X and Discord. Likewise, developers will often showcase these codes on the store listing page through Roblox itself. Of course, not all the codes will remain available forever. Sometimes, these codes will eventually expire. As a result, while the codes listed below are active at the time of writing this post, they may not remain so.

How To Activate The Roblox Codes

The unfortunate part about some Roblox games is finding the codes section can be a bit annoying. Sometimes, it’s not always clear where to select to bring up the codes, so each game is a little different. For this particular game, you need to do the following.

On the left side of the menu, you’ll see a barrage of items to select, like Store and VIP. What you want to select is Store. Now, we’re not buying anything here. However, if you go all the way down to the store listing page, you’ll find the section called “Secret Codes!!!!” where you can input your codes individually.

Roblox Codes

Here are the currently active Roblox codes for the game.

Rebornforever – Equip +1

Reawakened – Double Win Boost, Train Boost, Luck Boost

Evenmorepotionsplease: 50 Double Win Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

Morepotionsplease: 50 Double Win Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

Potionsplease – 50 Double Win Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

Skillissue – Equip +1